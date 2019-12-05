LIVE: France comes to a standstill as massive nationwide strike begins

Refresh page manually for live updates

In summary

9.00 - What's happening on the roads?

With public transport at a virtual standstill, driving is looking like the better option if you need to get around France today. However there are also a couple of things to be aware of here.

The first is that hundreds of petrol stations around the country are either closed or running short due to a separate dispute in which several oil depots have been blocked. If you're driving today check out this interactive map of which filling stations are still open.

Also some hauliers unions, although not all, are joining the strike. When French hauliers they frequently stage road blocks. So far there have been no reports of this, but it would be wise to leave extra time for your journey.

And finally, 'yellow vests' have also said they will be staging protests in sympathy with the striking workers. The big trouble expected here is at a demonstration in Paris later today, but in the past motorway toll booths have been a favoured target for 'yellow vests' so we could be seeing some protests there around the country.

8.50 - strikes 'could last a week or a month'

The big question on everybody's lips is how long this will last for? Some unions said they will strike today and then consider whether to prolong their action but others have already declared unlimited action and say they will not be going back until their demands are met.

One of the rail unions has said their members 'expect to be eating Christmas cake together' - ie still be on strike by Christmas - while a political analyst The Local spoke to said it could last until the New Year.

The last time the French government tried a major reform the the pensions system was in 1995. That lead to three weeks of strikes until the government caved.

Strikes on Paris Metro could last 'a week or a month' a member of staff tells me. Line 7 is open just for rush hour and will close at 9. Transport free for those who use it today. #grevedu5decembre pic.twitter.com/MN2ob07rOK — Ben McPartland (@McPBen) December 5, 2019

8.45 - Are the French really always on strike?

French workers do have a certain reputation for readiness to down tools, although the data would suggest they don't do it quite as often as their reputation suggests.

This video looks at what is behind France's image as the 'strike capital of the world' and whether it's hurting their economy.

8.35 - Travel chaos across the country

It's not just Paris that is affected by the strikes, public transport in most major cities, including Lyon, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Marseille, Montpellier, Rennes and Nantes is affected, with most places running a skeleton service on buses or trams.

Mainline train services across the country are also badly hit with about 90 percent of trains cancelled, so getting around France today will be tricky.

Below is video from a largely deserted Bordeaux St Jean station from local newspaper Sud Ouest.

#5décembre VIDEO - Ambiance ce matin dans une gare Saint-Jean déserte à Bordeaux. Le trafic SNCF est très impacté par le mouvement https://t.co/54LR4s1f24 pic.twitter.com/NMHMuVSAry — Sud Ouest (@sudouest) December 5, 2019

8.30 - What are they striking about?

If you're wondering what this is all in aid of, it's because millions of mostly public sector workers fear they will lose out under planned reforms to the French pension system.

We spoke to four of the biggest French unions and asked them how they could justify bringing the country to a virtual standstill.

One official told us "Margaret Thatcher broke the unions in the 1980s and who looks after the interests of the British workers now? No-one."

8.15 - Thousands of schools stay closed across France

It's not just transport that has been affected by the huge public-sector strike with thousands of schools closed on Thursday as teachers join the protest against the pension reforms.

Around the country some 55 percent of teachers are on strike but that rises to 78 percent in Paris, which means over two thirds if the schools in the capital are completely closed.

That means parents who are struggling to get to work because of the transport strikes also face the added headache of finding childcare. This is when the grandparents come in handy.

Teachers fear they could be among the big losers of President Macron's planned pension reforms, which are still under discussion.

8.00 - 11 Metro lines are closed

In Paris 11 of the city's 16 Metro lines are closed altogether, three more are only running during rush hours and the two automated lines - Lines 1 and 14 - are running as normal, although they are expected to be extremely busy. Buses, trams and the RER are also running limited services and city transport operator RATP is concentrating its sparse resources on running rush hour services to get commuters in to work and back.

Empty Metro trains and platforms in Paris early this morning as seen in these images taken by commuter named Claudio on line 1. It might be a different scene in an hour or two during the rush hour... #grevedu5decembre pic.twitter.com/qcmggWhQRt — Ben McPartland (@McPBen) December 5, 2019

7.44 - Strikes at French docks affecting some ferries from UK

If you're travelling to and from France today, you will need to be aware that flights, trains including the Eurostar and ferries are all affected by the strike action.

7:30 - Paris gears up for rush hour... without most of its Metro

Commuters in Paris - and across France - are facing a difficult journey to work as city public transport services are badly disrupted. Some people have opted to work at home (le télétravail in French) and others have taken the day off, but plenty more are either using the scant services that are running or taking to travel alternatives like bikes, electric scooters or mopeds.

Thursday, December 5th marks the first day of 'unlimited' strike action declared by dozens of unions in a coordinated protest over government plans to reform the French pension system.