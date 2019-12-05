France's news in English

Thousands of workers march in Paris amid tight security and 6,000 extra police

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
5 December 2019
15:11 CET+01:00
strike

Thousands of workers march in Paris amid tight security and 6,000 extra police
All photos: AFP
Thousands of workers protesting against the French government's planned pension reforms marched through Paris on Thursday amid tight security with 6,000 extra police on duty.

The union organised march through Paris was a show of solidarity as thousands of public sector workers want on strike, bringing France to a virtual standstill.

Thousands of striking workers and union activists converged on the capital, along with off-duty medics, firefighters and police officers who are barred from striking but who are demonstrating in sympathy.

READ ALSO LIVE Mass transport strike paralyse France

Police in the capital are particularly concerned the march could descend into violence because the 'yellow vests' have announced they will be demonstrating alongside the strikers.

Recent 'yellow vest' demos, especially in Paris, have frequently ended in ugly scenes as casseurs (hooligans or vandals) or anarchist Black Bloc militants hijack the demos intent on causing trouble.

The 'yellow vest' anniversary in Paris in November saw a group of about 200 masked black-clad youths smashing up the Place d'Italie.

Mindful of this, police have ordered all shops, bars and restaurants along the route of the parade - which runs from Gare de l'Est to Nation - to close and stay closed until 7pm. 

There were around 6,000 extra officers deployed to the capital to keep order.

 

In all there were around 235 marches in towns and cities across France. By midday authorities recorded 180,000 demonstrators across the country but that figure did not include the marches in Lyon, Marseille and Paris.

There were 20,000 protesters in Montpellier, 19,000 in Nantes, 15,000 in Clermont-Ferrand, 10,500 in Tours and 10,000 in Rennes.

Among the marchers in Paris were two 'yellow vests' who had joined the protest.

Marijane told The Local: "We want to change the world - we're tired of a small handful letting the little people die. 

"We want revolution."
 
On the subject of violence, they said: "Certainly there will be violence. There is a call from the Black Bloc, who come from all different countries. But we are the hostages because they are going to blame us."

Laurence, 55, who works at the Pôle Emploi unemployment office said: "It's always a good thing to revolt and be a player in the drama. 

"Retirement, the nearer you get, the further away it gets. And especially for women. And with this reform, it will be even less favourable to women."
 
Régis, 28, said that the reforms would cut pensions, but also force workers to work for longer before retirement.
 
 
 
Despite the tight security, the vast majority of people on the demo were ordinary workers who wanted to display their opposition to pension reforms which they feel will leave them worse off,  but there was also some anger at what is seen as cuts to public services.
 
 
The march was scheduled to end at Place de la Nation at about 4pm.
 
 
 
strike
