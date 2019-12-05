Paris transport workers extend strike until Monday... at least

<p>The move was largely expected given what they had said in advance of the strike.</p><p>Unions voted on Thursday to prolong the strike action meaning transport in the French capital will be severely disrupted until Monday at least.</p><p>Nearly all the striking workers voted to remain off the job until Monday, Thierry Babec of UNSA union said, adding that the network would remain "at a virtual standstill" if the government did not abandon the reforms.</p><p>Laurent Djebali had warned in Le Parisien newspaper earlier this week that the most important day for them was not Thursday or Friday or even the weekend.</p><p>"The crucial day is Monday," he said. "We are ready to carry on until Christmas." </p><p>Unions and the government will be watching closely how well supported the strikes are on Monday compared to Thursday as this will give a sign as to how long they might go on for.</p><p>On Thursday some 11 Metro lines were completely closed while others only operated during rush hour.</p><p>Only lines 1 and 14 were fully operational because driverless trains operate on that line.</p><p>Only one in three busses were running in Paris on Thursday. </p><p>Service on the heavily used suburban rail lines crossing the city and on buses and trams were also heavily disrupted.</p><p>Anticipating the worst travel chaos in years, many employees were working from home on Thursday. Those who did venture out travelled mainly by car, bicycle, electric scooter or on foot.</p><p>People in Paris can expect a similar situation on Friday and over the weekend until Monday.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191204/should-i-cancel-my-trip-to-paris-because-of-the-december-strikes"><strong>READ ALSO: Should I cancel my trip to Paris because of the mass strikes in France?</strong></a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1575551607_paris-champs.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p>