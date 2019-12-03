Map: Where in France petrol stations are running low on fuel

Hundreds of filling stations around France have run out of petrol and diesel as blockades of oil refineries enter their second week.

The map below has been created by the mobile phone app Essence, which is normally used by drivers to compare petrol prices at service stations.

It bases its data on information from users, who can flag up which petrol stations are either out of fuel or are running low.

Owners of fuel stations can also signal shortages and Essence also uses any official data from the government to add to that given by drivers.

The latest figures from Essence.fr on Tuesday morning suggested almost 400 petrol stations had run out of fuel and a similar number were running low.

Brittany in western France has been particularly affected.

It's worth pointing out that in previous blockades of petrol stations in France (they seem to happen once a year) the crisis has been made far worse by drivers panic buying fuel.

So the official advice is not to all head to the pumps at once. The map below could still come in handy if you driving around France and the orange warning light for low-fuel comes on your dashboard.