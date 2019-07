And now one mayor has decided to take action.

Régis Bourelly, mayor of the picturesque town of Saint-André-de-Valborgne in the southern Gard department, has put up signs informing holidaymakers that they are entering a French village and are therefore likely to hear the sounds of, well, a French village.

The notice says: "Warning French village. Enter at your own risk" followed by a list of the kinds of sounds people might hear, including church bells, cockerels and farmers working "to give you food".

READ ALSO:

Photo: AFP

Cloches qui sonnent, chant du coq… Le maire met en garde les touristes à l’entrée du village

À Saint-André-de-Valborgne, dans les Cévennes, le maire a installé des panneaux dans son village, pour mettre en garde les touristes contre le bruit des cloches et le chant du coq. pic.twitter.com/OElUd0rlxV — Philippe TILLOY ✌️️ (@tilloys) July 9, 2019

Bourelly's move comes after several high profile cases of tourists, both from large French cities and abroad, complaining about the noise in the countryside.

One of the high profile cases has been that of a cockerel called Maurice, who has found himself at the centre of a legal storm after holidaymakers on the island of Oléron in Charente-Maritime took his owner to court over his excessive crowing. Hundreds of neighbours signed a petition in support of the noisy rooster, arguing that the sound is an integral part of living in the countryside. Similarly, last year the mayor of a village in rural Lozère received a request from an angry tourist to stop the church bells ringing at 7am, as she said they were disturbing her holiday while at the same time a group of noisy mating frogs caused a legal headache for the owner of the pond in the Dordogne where they were conducting their amorous activities. British second home owners in the French Alps have also taken legal action against the noise of cowbells in their village. READ ALSO: Could the sounds of rural France soon gain heritage status? Photo: Stanze/ Flickr

The problem has become such that back in May the mayor of a village in the Gironde département in south west France requested that the Ministry of Culture issue heritage site protection to rural sounds including cockerels, church bells ringing, donkeys braying and cows mooing.