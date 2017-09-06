Advertisement

Noisy cows spark outcry from British homeowners in French Alps

Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
6 September 2017
11:22 CEST+02:00
animalscountryside

Share this article

Noisy cows spark outcry from British homeowners in French Alps
AFP
Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
6 September 2017
11:22 CEST+02:00
Brits with second homes in a rural district in the south east of France have just about had enough of their noisy neighbours.
But it's not party animals that are disturbing the resident's slumber in the picturesque Alpine village of Biot but instead the neighbourhood cows with their noisy bells. 
 
To express their annoyance at the situation, around 20 residents of the village in the Haute-Savoie - home to a total of 600 people - have signed a petition to have the cows moved. 
 
The petition, signed "only by second home owners" in the village, according to mayor Henri-Victor Tournier, including Brits, Belgians, Corsicans and Parisians, complains of the "noise of the animals on the paths opposite the chalets and apartments of the Corbier hill".
 
READ ALSO: 

AFP

"We understand that we live in the countryside and that there is a long history of cows, sheep and goats in the region," they concede. "Nevertheless, the constant noise of the bells opposite, all through the day and night is unbearable. There are more fields, higher up, where the cows can graze." 
 
In the village situated 30km from Lake Geneva, the cows - who provide the milk for the production of the delicious Reblochon cheese - graze close to the residences, are providing another service to the area.
 
"It costs us €5000-8000 euros to strim the grass, in order for it to be neat. At the moment, the cows graze it for us, it's pleasant...", Tournier told Le Dauphine newspaper.
 
And the mayor plans to stand firm on the issue. 
 
"If the petition came only from people living here all year round, I would understand; but that's not the case," he said.
 
It was Tournier who discovered - after checking the water bills of the people who signed the petition - the only people who had signed were those with second homes. 
 
The cows will not be moved, Tournier has said, adding that there is a major road nearby which "generates more noise". 
 
And apparently for the mayor, "There is no question of banning the bells!"
 
However, he has said he will instead try to solve the problem by investigating the possibility of putting smaller bells on the cows. 
 
And on October 13th the people in favour of moving the cows will be able to present their point of view at the council meeting, he told France 3 Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.
 
 
 
animalscountryside

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

The 'most dangerous' animals you can find in France
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,627 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. AirBnB Canadian renter does '€10,000 worth of damage’ to tiny Paris flat
  2. Macron's popularity slips (again), says poll
  3. Suspect charged over French girl's wedding disappearance
  4. France goes back to school as reforms get underway
  5. French magazine must pay 190,000 euros over Kate Middleton topless pics
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement