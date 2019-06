The town of Carpentras in Vaucluse in south east France has recorded a temperature of 44.3C - an all-time record for France.

It has beaten the previous hottest temperature which was 44.1C, recorded in Saint-Christol-lès-Alès et Conqueyrac, also in the south east near Avignon.

The record had stood since August 12 2003, the middle of the last major heatwave that gripped France, in which 15,000 people died.

French weather forecasters had predicted that a record could be broken on Friday, and the average maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday in France of 34.9C was already a record for the month of June, said state weather forecaster Meteo France.

Meteo-France forecaster Etienne Kapikian said it was "very probable" that the record would be beaten again on Friday as it was still relatively early in the day.

"(The temperature) will continue to climb and, in some places, we could pass 44C," he said.

At least fourteen French towns have already recorded their hottest ever temperature, while dozens of others have set records for June.

Many local authorities around the country have advised parents to keep their children at home and thousands of schools around the country were closed on Friday.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Friday morning that a total of 4,000 schools in France would be closed on Friday due to the extreme heat.

In four departments in the south of France (Herault, Gard, Vaucluse and Bouches-du-Rhone) the level of alert was raised from orange to red on Thursday , with the alerts still in place on Friday morning.

The move marks the first time since the warning system was brought in in 2004 that parts of the country have been on red alert for the a heatwave, called a canicule in French.

Quand la carte de la canicule en France prend la forme d'une tête de mort https://t.co/Oay6YKyP02 pic.twitter.com/kVf6IXfxZM — BFMTV (@BFMTV) 26 June 2019

Meanwhile a further 76 departments were on orange alert - the second highest warning - for the heat.

In Paris, Lyon, Marseille and Strasbourg, authorities have banned the most-polluting cars from the roads.