Temperatures in France are expected to reach a record-breaking high of a scorching 45C on Friday, leading to more school closures and traffic restrictions.

Many local authorities around the country have advised parents to keep their children at home and thousands of schools around the country were closed on Friday.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Friday morning that a total of 4,000 schools in France would be closed on Friday due to the extreme heat.

Here's a look at how the French are cooling off in the extreme temperatures.

READ ALSO:

In Paris, people weren't hesitating to make the most of any water they could find, including Canal Saint-Martin.



A young man dives into the waters of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris. Photo: AFP

And some tourists took the opportunity to dip their feet into the fountain next to the Louvre pyramid.

Photo: AFP

Meanwhile others sought out what little shade they could.



A couple sheltering under an umbrella next to the Louvre in Paris. Photo: AFP

But for some tourists in Aix-en-Provence, one umbrella just wasn't going to cut it.



The "Umbrella Sky Project" installation by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha. Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

And who needs a beach when you have the Loire River?



People bathing in the Loire River in Tours. Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

... or even water jets in the city centre?



Children cool off under water jets in a fountain during the heatwave in Montpellier, southern France. Photo: AFP

It's not just humans who need to cool off in the heat. Here's an image of a jaguar taking a refreshing dip at the Bordeaux-Pessac Zoo in Pessac, southwestern France.



Photo: AFP

People were also making the most of the canals in the north eastern French city of Reims.

Photo: AFP

And if all else fails, why not get involved with some "streetpooling"? To anyone who isn't aware, this is the word the French use to describe turning on fire hydrants - and it may get you into a spot of bother with the French authorities.