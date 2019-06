Fourteen towns have reported their highest ever recorded temperature, and dozens more have reported records for the month of June.

French weather forecaster Météo France told France Info that: "Many records and historical temperatures are to be expected."

In Clermont-Ferrand the temperature rose to 40.9C on Wednesday, a temperature never seen since the town's weather station opened in 1923.

CARTE. Canicule : des records de chaleur ont-ils été battus près de chez vous ces derniers jours ?https://t.co/6wPHKmZy3o pic.twitter.com/66vYwhduXQ — franceinfo (@franceinfo) 28 June 2019

Other towns that reported all-time records were: La Roche-sur-Yon in the Vendée at 38.8C

La Rochelle Ile de Ré in Charente Maritime at 40.5C

Bagnères-de-Luchon in Haut-Garonne at 39.6C

Aurillac in Cantal at 38.1C

Mende in Lozère at 39C

Grospierres in Ardèche at 42.3C

Labastide-des-Jourdans in Vacleuse at 38.8C

Trets in Bouches-de-Rhone at 40.8C

La Motte du Caire in Alpes de Haut Provence at 38.2C

And even the usually cooler areas in the Alps did not escape the higher temperatures, with Embrun in Hautes-Alpes reporting an all-time record of 36.9C.

Ski resort favourite Val d'Isere recorded 28.5C, while neighbouring Col des Saisies and La Tour, both in Savoie, recorded 29.2C and 31C respectively.

To see the interactive version of the map, click here.