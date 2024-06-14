Explained: What is Le Pen's party policy on dual nationals in France

Advertisement

On Thursday night, the deputy leader of the far-right Rassemblement National party gave a TV interview in which, among other things, he called on France to end the practice of allowing dual nationality.

He said: "Outside European countries, when you have a nationality, you have one because it says a lot about who you are, what you're attached to - you can't be French for some things and Uruguayan for others."

Sébastien Chenu's comments caused confusion because although party boss Marine Le Pen had previously had a policy of banning dual nationality, she scrapped this idea in 2022.

Chenu swiftly issued an apology saying that he was mistaken.

Current policy

At present France has no restrictions on dual nationality - which means that any foreigners who gain French citizenship are not required to give up any other passports that they may hold (unless their home country requires it - for example India requires any of its citizens who gain another nationality to give up their Indian passport).

France is also one of the more generous countries in Europe when it comes to granting citizenship - those applying through residency are only required to have lived in France for five years, while many other European countries require 10 years of residency.

Candidates are however required to speak French and to prove their integration into French life via an interview where they can be grilled on anything from the French political system to the language that they speak at home.

Rassemblement National policy

In 2017, part of Le Pen's platform was suppression of dual nationality for non-EU citizens - so for example it would be possible to be a French-German dual national but not to hold both French and American passports.

There are some countries in Europe that have similar policies - for example Austria bans dual nationality for people who have gained Austrian citizenship through naturalisation, although those who have two passports through blood ties can keep them. Germany previously forbade dual nationality for non-EU nationals, although it has recently repealed this ban.

However by the time the 2022 elections came round Le Pen had abandoned the proposal, saying: "I've met thousands of people, for example Moroccans who, legally, can't renounce their nationality because their country forbids it. Honestly, I prefer to put that aside because it's like putting salt on open wounds."

Politicians coming up with policies without doing basic research? Never.

So it seems that at present, RN has no plans to change rules on dual nationals and people would still be able to gain French citizenship and keep their previous nationality.

Le Pen has, however, spoken about toughening up the requirements for getting French citizenship, albeit without much detail.

When it comes to French citizenship she said that she would allow it only to people who have "earned it and assimilated" - although she did not specify how this would be different to the current process, which already requires a French test and an interview on French culture for those applying through residency or marriage.

The 2022 immigration law raises the language requirement from B1 to B2 for those applying through residency - further changes could be another hike in the language level required or raising the qualifying period for those applying for residency from five years.

Currently France has one of the most generous residency requirements in Europe, many other countries require 10 years of residency.

