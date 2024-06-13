What a far-right prime minister could mean for foreigners in France

Advertisement

The Rassemblement National party - riding high on its European elections success - is now campaigning in the snap parliamentary elections. The party's goal is to win enough seats in parliament to gain an absolute majority, which would force president Emmanuel Macron to appoint an RN member - most likely party leader Jordan Bardella - as prime minister.

READ ALSO What happens now with France's snap elections?

With both a prime minister and a legislative majority the party would then be in a position to implement some of its manifesto, albeit constrained by having to work in 'cohabitation' with Macron.

But what would all this mean for foreigners already living in France or those hoping to move here one day?

Advertisement

The party has so far not unveiled its full manifesto for the June 30th election, but it has produced a one-page leaflet setting out its policy goals.

Immigration

The RN made its name as an anti-immigration party and its latest leaflet suggests that nothing has changed.

"Drastically reduce legal and illegal immigration and deport foreign criminals" is listed as one of the key priorities for the party.

It's not uncommon for parties across the spectrum to call for crackdowns on illegal immigration. But what's more unusual is a promise to "drastically reduce legal immigration".

There are two ways that a government can do this; reduce the number of new arrivals by tightening the requirements or introducing quotas for visas and cartes de séjour; or make life uncomfortable for immigrants who are already here in the hope that they leave.

New arrivals - The party's 2022 manifesto offers some suggestions for how they may do this - in 2022 Le Pen said she wanted to "end all non-economic immigration". This would mean offering visas or residency cards only to people who come to France to work - and possibly also student visas depending on your definition of economic immigration.

This would mean that people moving to France would either need to have a job already arranged in order to qualify for an employee visa, or be able to meet the criteria for a self-employed visa (given to freelancers or those setting up their own business) or the talent passport visa (for high-earners or those who work in specialist sectors).

It would not allow non-economic visas - which includes the 'visitor' visa given to retirees or people who are not working and the spouse or family members visa.

Explained: How the different types of French visa work

People already here - France already passed in January 2024 an immigration bill that aimed to control immigration and improve integration - among its measures were the introduction of stricter language test requirements for long-term residency cards and French citizenship.

But the right and far-right also proposed a number of amendments which were eventually defeated - they included limiting benefits to foreigners, ending the right to French citizenship to babies born in France to foreign parents and stricter limits on the right to family reunification (ie moving to France with a French spouse).

Le Pen also proposed in 2022 that residency cards should be withdrawn from any foreigner who has been unemployed for more than one year.

Advertisement

When it comes to French citizenship she said that she would allow it only to people who have “earned it and assimilated” – although she did not specify how this would be different to the current process, which already requires a French test and an interview on French culture for those applying through residency or marriage.

The 2022 immigration law raises the language requirement from B1 to B2 for those applying through residency - further changes could be another hike in the language level required or raising the qualifying period for those applying for residency from five years. Currently France has one of the most generous residency requirements in Europe, many other countries require 10 years of residency.

Criminal convictions - the "deporting of foreign criminals" is already a political hot topic after it was revealed that the majority of people served with an OQTF (and order to leave France) never in fact leave.

An OQTF can be served on any foreigner who has completed a prison term in France or who has been guilty of an immigration offence such as over-staying a visa or working while on a non-working visa. As well as tightening up the process to deport people served with such a notice, legislation chances could also extend the range of offences that can result in being ordered to leave the country.

OQTF - can you appeal against a notice to leave France?

Other policies

Foreigners in France are most directly affected by any changes to the immigration system, but anyone living here is likely to be affected by new laws on other areas too, so here's a look at what RN's leaflet says about its other priorities;

Cost of living - the rising cost of living was a key part of Le Pen's 2022 campaign and the new leaflet promises to "reduce gas and electricity bills and lower VAT on gas and other fossil fuels".

Le Pen is on record saying that she would also stop renewable energy developments, including halting the development of all wind farms.

Advertisement

Law and order - the leaflet says that the party will "put an end to judicial laxity towards delinquents and criminals" - further details may be forthcoming in the manifesto.

Agriculture - the part says it will "fight unfair competition" for French farmers.

Healthcare - the leaflet promises that the party will "fight medical deserts [areas where there are no enough doctors], support public hospitals and guarantee the supply of medicines".

Pension reform - one thing that was conspicuous by its absence was any reference to pension reform. Le Pen was staunchly opposed to Macron's controversial 2023 pension reform, which raised the retirement age from 62 to 64.

However the leaflet makes no mention of changing the age back to 62 again - or even lowering to to 60 as she has also mentioned. This is likely the result of an election pact with the Les Républicains party, which supports the pension reform.

We will update this article once the full manifesto is produced. You can find all the latest on the snap elections in our election section HERE.