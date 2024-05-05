Immigration, transport and GP appointments: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

France's new immigration law – finally passed in January 2024 – includes extra requirements for some foreigners in France to pass a language test, attend classes on French history and culture and sign a contract promising to adhere to ‘republican values’.

New immigration law: Who has to take ‘integration courses’ in France?

Heading to Paris for the Olympic and / or Paralympic Games this summer? Getting round the city may be slightly different, with a number of Metro and RER stations closed for the duration.

But the capital’s public transport operator has put on sale a special transport pass that will allow unlimited travel to all Olympic and Paralympic venues during the Games period. Here’s what you need to know.

Paris creates transport pass for Olympic visitors

When it comes to seeing a doctor in France, you can wait as little as three days to as long as 42 to get an appointment, according to new data. But waiting times depend heavily on the different specialties and where you live.

How long does it take to get a doctor's appointment in France?

Gaining French citizenship can have benefits for Americans living here, from the right to vote in French elections to freedom of movement in the EU – as well as a more intangible sense of belonging in the country you now call home.

However, Americans living abroad always have to contend with the United States’ system of citizenship-based taxation. So, what are the tax ramifications of dual nationality?

Americans in France: Will my tax situation change if I get French citizenship?

Retiring to France is a dream for many Britons, but before turning that dream into reality there are some serious financial questions that you need to ask yourself to ensure that your retirement is a financially comfortable one.

6 pension questions British people should ask before retiring to France

As language constantly evolves, so do dictionaries and compilers around the world regularly evaluate and judge the newest additions to the langue – with those judged to be durable words or phrases included in the latest edition of a dictionary.

The compilers of France's Larousse dictionary have revealed that 150 new words will be added to the latest edition, which is due to be published on May 22nd.

Revealed: The 'new' French words in 2024