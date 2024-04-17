Paris creates transport pass for Olympic visitors

Advertisement

The regional transport operator Île de France Mobilités announced on Wednesday the creation of a 'Paris 2024' travel pass, aimed at visitors, which will allow unlimited travel to all Games venues.

For residents of Paris, there are alternative options during the Olympics.

The 'Paris 2024' pass will also allow visitors to get to and from Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports - journeys not covered on many standard travel passes or tickets.

Your guide to getting around Paris during the Olympics

The Paris 2024 pass is available now to buy now as a physical card and will go on sale in app form in mid June.

The pass costs €16 for a single day, rising to €70 for a week. The cost of the card itself is a single €2 charge.

Advertisement

Many of the Games venues are in the Paris suburbs - such as athletics at the Stade de France or diving at the aquatics centre - or in locations further out in the Paris region such as the chateau of Versailles (equestrian events) or the Vaires-sur-Marne water park (canoeing).

In transport terms, this means that the standard single zone 1 tickets will not cover the journey.

Transport prices for the Paris Metro, bus, tram and RER network will double during the Games period, although this will not affect locals who already have travel passes or people who have bought tickets in advance.

If you want to buy a physical card, that is available now HERE. You will need to create an account to buy one, even if you already have an Île-de-France Mobilités account.

Organisers say that the card can be delivered by post in 10 days, with up to 50 countries available for delivery including the USA, Australia, UK and Canada.

If you would rather have the pass in digital form, you can wait until June and buy it directly on any smartphone.