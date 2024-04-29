Revealed: The 'new' French words in 2024

Advertisement

As language constantly evolves so do dictionaries and compilers around the world regularly evaluate and judge the newest additions to the langue - with those judged to be durable words or phrases included in the latest edition of a dictionary.

The compilers of France's Larousse dictionary have revealed that 150 new words will be added to the latest edition, which is due to be published on May 22nd.

As you would expect there are several tech terms, but other new words include those related to conspiracy theories or wacky beliefs, while there is also a flurry of environmental terms.

Some celebrities have also been given the ultimate accolade of being included in the dictionary.

Here's a look at some of the French language's new additions - most of these have been in use for several years or longer, but words only get added once they are widely understood and used, and are judged to be durable additions to the language.

Ideas

Some of the words denote new ideas or concepts, or new words to speak about existing concepts, and several of these relate to 'culture war' type discourses, to which France is not immune.

Masculinisme - masculinism or the believe that men are suffering due to the emancipation of women.

Platisme - flat-earth belief or the belief that the planet earth is a flat disc, rather than a sphere. From the French plat (flat) - a person who believes in this theory is une platiste. If you want to talk more generally about someone who believes in conspiracy theories you can use the French word complotiste (from complot = plot).

Afrodescendants - a person of African descent. In this context, the word usually means of relatively recent descent - ie within a few generations - since if you go back far enough in the history of time, archaeologists are pretty sure that the first human settlements were in Africa. It's interesting that the word is a new addition to the French dictionary since similar concepts have long existed in other languages, but this may be to do with the official 'colour blind' policy of the French state which has no official recognition of dual identities such as African-American.

Empouvoirement - this is a direct translation of the English word 'empowering' - French does have its own words to suggest a group or individual gaining more power, including autonomisation or émancipation.

Environment

As environmental issues race up the political agenda and fears about the climate crisis become more important to everyday life, a number of words relating to environment, climate or climate-related actions have been added to the dictionary.

Mégabassine - if you've been to the south-west France département of Deux-Sevrès recently you will almost certainly have seen signs and banners about mégabassines. These are huge underground water storage projects - the mégabassine project in Saint-Soline became particularly controversial with several violent clashes between police and protesters but mégabassine projects have been planned or completed in several areas of France.

The signs "mégabassines non merci" are a common sight and refer not just specifically to the Saint-Soline project but a wider anxiety about who will control the precious resource that is water as the earth heats up and droughts become more common. You will sometimes also see simply 'bassines' used in the same context.

Agrotoxique - potentially toxic chemicals used in agriculture. Although this might seem like a niche word really only of use to people who work within the agriculture sector, it too has entered the mainstream as debates rage about balancing the needs of the planet with the needs of agriculture - and whether consumers are prepared to pay more for food that is grown without chemicals.

Ecogeste - a gesture or action taken for environmental reasons eg; going vegan, swapping your car for a bike or turning down your radiators - actions that the government wants to encourage more individuals to take.

Although the English word 'gesture' carries a slight sense of something that is performative or not truly effective, the French geste simply means an action. For example during the Covid pandemic les gestes barrières was the umbrella term for actions such as hand-washing, mask-wearing and social distancing.

Zéro déchet - zero waste. Most commonly used for households or even entire municipalities who have managed to re-use or recycle all of their waste and therefore send nothing to landfill.

Polluant éternel - forever chemicals, ie chemicals or plastics that will never disappear or biodegrade from the earth, air or watercourses.

English words

Although the 'guardians' of the French language the Academie française are not keen at all on English words, the Larousse compilers are working based on the words that people actually use in daily life - and as such as few English phrases have snuck in.

Fast-fashion - clothing that is cheap, intended to be worn just a few times and then replaced. These garments are often made in Asia in countries that have poor records on workers' rights. The French parliament is bringing in measures to limit 'fast fashion' for environmental reasons. If you want to use a French term for 'fast fashion' you could say 'la mode ultra rapide'.

Skatepark - skateboarding in French is 'faire du skateboard' so it's perhaps not very surprising that the English word for the sports venue is now in the dictionary.

Celebrities

Larousse also includes around 40 celebrities - people whom it has judged have an enduring, high-profile fame in France.

And if you have ever wondered about how famous you will need to be make it into the French dictionary, here are some of this year's new entries; American singer Beyoncé, Australian actress Cate Blanchett, Canadian singer Mylène Farmer, Belgian actress Virginie Efira and Iranian Nobel prize-winner Narges Mohammadi - plus of course some French celebs including actor Omar Sy, footballer Antoine Grizemann and rugby player Antoine Dupont.