PODCAST: How French invaded the English language, where foreigners buy second homes and youth violence flares

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to discuss all the latest news and talking points from France.

This week we're discussing a controversial topic: the very French origins of the English language.

After the release of the book La langue anglaise n’existe pas, c’est du français mal prononcé (The English language doesn’t exist, it’s just French pronounced badly), our team considers whether or not the provocative statement has any truth to it, plus some of our favourite language 'faux-amis' (false friends).

We're also looking at the attractiveness of France for foreign second home hunters and where people want to go. There are a few hot-spots for foreigners looking to purchase property in France, though preferences depend based on nationality.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify or Apple podcasts, download it here or listen on the link below

The Talking France team also chats about recent efforts by local authorities to take on Airbnb. So far, the courts have ordered the online rental giant to pay €1.3 million after failing to pay the local tourist tax on one island, but local authorities don't want to stop there. They are fighting for Airbnb for another €30 million.

Is youth violence on the rise in France? Our team discusses the recent death of 15-year-old boy and calls by two mayors in southern France to impose curfews on young people.

And motorists rejoice! We talk about plans to cut down on traffic and introduce 'free-flow' tollbooths in France, plus the things foreigners and holidaymakers should know before driving on the affected autoroutes.

Talking France is a free podcast made possible by the support of paying members of The Local France. You can find all previous episodes HERE

