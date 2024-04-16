French island wins €1.3 million legal battle against Airbnb

Advertisement

The picturesque Île d'Oléron off the coast of western France (15km long by 35km wide) has been engaged in a long-running legal battle with Airbnb, which it accuses of not paying the tourist tax (taxe de séjour) which it collects from its users.

This week a tribunal in La Rochelle sided with the island, and ordered Airbnb to pay €1.385 million to the local authorities.

Airbnb had already been fined €30,000 in 2023 after blaming "incorrect IT settings" for not passing on the tourist tax that it collected.

Island authorities described the €1.3 million payout as an "important first victory" but added that they would be appealing as the amount they are seeking is actually €30 million.

In France the tourist tax is collected by local authorities, who also have the power to set the tax rate, within a national framework.

In most cases the tax, which is usually just a few euros per person per night, is collected when you arrive at your hotel or campsite. However Airbnb states on its website that the "tax is collected when guests book their reservation, not at the time of stay."

The tax is then supposed to be handed on to local authorities by tourist businesses.

The Île d'Oléron is extremely popular with tourists, attracting on average 350,000 tourists per year.

