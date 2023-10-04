What is France's tourist tax and where is it charged?

Advertisement

When visiting France - whether you're spending time in one of the big cities, a beach resort or the Alps - there is a good chance you will find yourself paying the 'tourist tax' (or the 'holidaymaker tax').

Known as the taxe de séjour in French, the tourist tax was first introduced in 2018 - you pay it to the host (eg the hotel, campsite owner or Airbnb host) and is calculated based on where you stay, what type of place you stay in and how many nights you stay.

Then twice a year, hosts pay their accumulated taxes to the local authority.

The tax represents a small fee added in addition the cost of your accommodation, often paid after payment for the accommodation has already been processed.

As such, you might be asked to pay it - either in cash or card - when arriving at your hotel, even if you have already paid online for the room. When it comes to Airbnb, the company's website states that the "tax is collected when guests book their reservation, not at the time of stay."

How much is it?

The specific rate of the tax depends on the nature of accommodation, which includes its classification (star rating), as well as the rate voted on by the municipality. It is paid per adult per night. Children are not considered in the calculation of the number of occupants.

For furnished accommodation, municipalities typically set a rate of between one percent to five percent of the nightly price per person, which usually corresponds to just a few euros per trip.

For the city of Paris, it is a bit more expensive. As of 2023, the tourist tax in the Paris region ranged from €0.25 for the most modest campsites to €5 for the highest end hotels (palaces), paid per night per adult.

Credit: Paris town hall

For example, one person staying in a three star hotel in Paris for one night would pay just €1.88 on top of the price of accommodation. If the adult stays for five nights, they would pay €9.40.

Two people sharing a double room would pay double the cost, because the tax is per person (or per adult at least) not per room.

Where in France is the tourist tax applied?

It is quite common across France, even in areas that may not seem overly touristic.

As of 2022, it was paid in around 23,000 of France's 34,955 municipalities.

If you want to see whether it is applied in an area you are thinking of visiting, you can search the location using this French government simulator.

How much does France earn from the tourist tax?

When considering Airbnb alone, France earned €148 million from the tourist tax in 2022, which is more than double the amount from 2019 (€58 million).

Unsurprisingly, it was the city of Paris which received the most from the tourist tax from Airbnb - at least €24.3 million in 2022.

Are there any plans to increase it?

It is possible that municipalities in the Paris region will raise the tourist tax by 200 percent in 2024.

Local officials in the greater Paris region of Île de France gave the go-ahead to triple the tax in October, but the change will need to be voted on within the country's 2024 budget. If approved, it will still be up to local municipalities to choose whether to triple the tax.

