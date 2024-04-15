On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Fifth anniversary of Notre-Dame fire - There will be a short religious service - a Te Deum - on Monday to mark the fifth anniversary of the fire. The cathedral is on track to reopen in December 2024.

Start of technical inspections for two-wheelers - After having been postponed several times over the course of nine years, the contrôle technique (roadworthiness test) for motorised motorbikes, tricycles and quadricycles, will be phased in starting on April 15th.

Summer camp pass - France will launch a new subsidy aimed at helping middle and low income households to send their 11-year-olds to holiday clubs over the summer, with hopes of reducing time spent on screens. It will be called the 'pass colo', and eligible families will be able request it by going to jeunes.gouv.fr starting on April 15th.

Spring festival - The town of Arnage (in the Sarthe département, near Le Mans) will host its spring festival from Monday, April 15th to Friday April 19th. On Saturday, there will be a 'flower and flavour' market from 10am to 5pm to mark the end of the festival. More info here.

Wednesday

Flash sale for 250,000 Olympics tickets - The next tranche of Olympics tickets will be on sale on Wednesday, April 17th, marking 100 days before the opening ceremony. The tickets will go on sale at 10am (Paris-time). They can be bought from anywhere in the world on the official Olympics website (paris2024.org). You will need an account to purchase tickets. More info here.

Announcement of budget cuts - In response to France's budget deficit reaching €154 billion, or 5.5 percent of GDP, the country's finance minister Bruno Le Maire will present a package of budget cuts to ministers on Wednesday, entitled the programme de stabilité (PSTAB).

Thursday

Paris Metro - Amid several line closures due to works, including line 11 from Belleville to Mairie des Lilas, some stations will begin gradually reopening as the summer approaches following. Gare d'Austerlitz will reopen for passengers starting on Thursday. You can download either the IDF Mobilités or the Bonjour RATP apps to see closures in real-time.

Saturday

School holidays - Zone B, which includes Aix-Marseille, Nice, and Strasbourg, has its spring holidays from April 20th until May 6th.

Paris transport - The commuter train, the RER B, will be closed between Aulnay-sous-Bois and Aéroport Charles de Gaulle 2-TGV during the weekend of April 20th to 21st. As such, travellers should plan alternative routes to get to the airport - you may consider taking the Roissy Bus or a taxi between Paris and the airport.

