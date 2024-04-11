Extra 250,000 Olympics tickets available in flash sale

Advertisement

Olympic organisers have announced plans for another flash ticket sale on Wednesday, April 17th - exactly 100 days before the opening ceremony.

The tickets will go on sale on the official Olympics ticketing site at 10am Paris time. They can be bought from anywhere in the world on the official Olympics website (paris2024.org). You will need an account to purchase tickets.

The tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

This round will offer up "more than 250,000 new tickets", the head of the 2024 Olympic Organising Committee, Tony Estanguet, said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Estanguet specified that it will include all sports and events, with "a few exceptions", likely for those that have already sold out.

He added that competition during this flash sale will be tough and "people will need to be quick".

Organisers have intended for this round of ticket sales to be more affordable, with more than half of the tickets available under €100 and the starting price set at €24.

What are some of the sports still selling tickets?

According to reporting by Le Parisien, judo will have at least 2,000 tickets on sale, ranging from €24 to €380. Meanwhile, table tennis will have around 12,000 additional spots available, including for the quarter finals.

The French daily also reported that there will be 15,000 tickets on sale for swimming events at the Paris-La Défense Arena, 35,000 for beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower.

It is expected that 10,000 new tickets for gymnastics will go on sale too, as well as 12,000 for tennis and 9,000 for equestrian events.

Aside from the tickets that will be available on April 17th, there are still many tickets currently on offer for team sports, including football, basketball and handball.

There are also still tickets available for several Paralympic events (running from August 28th to September 8th) on the official website.