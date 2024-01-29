On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Farmers' protests - protests from farmers are continuing with unions promising the "siege of Paris" from 2pm on Monday while numerous other cities will also see rolling roadblocks, in addition to the blockades on motorways. The largest farming union, the FNSEA, says it wants to continue the actions until at least Thursday, the date of a key EU meeting on agricultural policy. You can find the latest on which roads are blocked HERE.

Head of Sciences Po back on the job - Seven weeks after his suspension in connection with accusations of domestic violence, the head of Sciences Po Paris, Mathias Vicherat, will return to his post on Monday.

Tuesday

PM speech - France's new prime minister, Gabriel Attal, will give his 'general policy statement' on Tuesday, January 30th before parliament. In the speech, he is expected to give a broad idea of political goals he will pursue as PM.

Agriculture plan - the agriculture minister Marc Fesneau will announce further policies designed to appease farmers and stop the protests. Attal announced a 10-point plan of financial and other aid on Friday, but unions say it does not go far enough.

Wednesday

Cinema releases - In France, new films are often released on Wednesdays at cinemas. This week, the Oscar-nominated film 'Zone of Interest' will become available in theatres in France.

Thursday

Teacher's strike - Unions representing educators have called on them to walk out on Thursday in order to push for more resources, as well as to denounce the "harmful policy and misleading and insulting remarks about state schools and their staff" made by France's new minister for education, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra. Primary school teachers must give 48 hours notice before walking out, while secondary school teachers are not required to give notice.

New name for Pôle Emploi - Thanks to the employment law passed in December, the French body handling unemployment benefits, Pôle Emploi, will be renamed 'France Travail'. The gradual rollout began on January 1st, but the transition onto a new website (francetravail.fr) will start from February.

Road Tolls - Toll rates on the main motorways across France are set to go up by an average of 3 percent starting on February 1st. However, price increases will depend on the motorway and the company operating it.

Electricity bills - Starting February 1st, electricity rates rates will increase in France. The rises will be 8.6 percent for those on basic rate plans, and up to 9.8 percent for those who use 'peak-off-peak' (tarifs heures pleines-heures creuses) plans. On average, households will pay around €100 more per year.

European Commission meeting - the Commission is holding an emergency meeting on agriculture in the wake of farmer protests sweeping across Europe. Many of the complaints from farmers concern EU policy from the complexity of its rules and paperwork to the lack of a joined-up policy of farming and the environment and the EU's Mercosur treaty with South American. It is believed that Emmanuel Macron will attend.

Friday

La Chandeleur - Friday, February 2nd marks La Chandeleur aka the French pancake day. As well as eating lots of delicious crêpes, the French also have a complicated and fun set of superstitions around this day which apparently bring good luck for the year ahead.

France v Ireland - The opening match of this year's Six Nations rugby tournament will see France take on defending champions Ireland on Friday, February 2nd at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille. The tournament continues until March 16th - because of the upcoming Olympics France will not play its home games at Stade de France, but will instead be in Marseille, Lille and Lyon.