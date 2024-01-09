What are the most expensive autoroutes in France you might want to avoid?

Advertisement

Following an average price increase of 4.75 percent in 2023, motorists in France should expect tolls to go up around three percent from February 2024.

Meanwhile, motorway companies are warning that they will push for a five percent jump in 2025 to cover the cost of new energy transition tax on “polluting infrastructure” businesses.

However, price rises are not uniform across the country.

Cofiroutes and ASF motorways in the west of France are set to impose price increases of 2.71 percent in 2024; Paris-Rhin-Rhône motorways – including the popular holiday A6 route – will see an increase of three percent; and prices for the Fréjus tunnel will go up 3.87 percent, according to reports.

Before travelling in France, you can estimate the amount your journey will cost you in toll fees by going to this website.

Which motorways are most expensive?

Officially, the most expensive motorway in France is the A14, which connects the business district of La Défense to the town of Orgeval. For the privilege of travelling 21 kilometres, motorists forked out €10 per trip, according to 2023 rates.

As such, drivers pay around €0.476 per kilometre.

The A86 between Vélizy (Yvelines) and Rueil-Malmaison is more expensive, at €10.90 for a 10km stretch, or €1.09 per kilometre, but that does include travel through the A86 Duplex tunnel.

Meanwhile, the A75 around Millau, in southwest France, comes in at €1.042 per kilometre with the toll for crossing the viaduct.

Here’s the list of France’s 10 most costly motorway drives:

A14 (La Défense-Orgeval) – €4.76/10kms

A355 (Strasbourg) – €2.49/10kms

A404 (Saint-Martin-du-Fresne-Oyonnax) – €2.43/10kms

A150 (Rouen-Yvetot) – €2.31/10kms

A88 (Sées-Falaise) – €1.98/10kms

A57 (Toulon - Le Cannet-des-Maures) – €1.85/10kms

A19 (Artenay-Sens) – €1.65/10kms

A68 (Toulouse - Montastruc-la-Conseillère) – €1.55/10kms

A41 (Grenoble-Geneva) – €1.52/10kms

A50 (Marseille-Toulon) – €1.49/10kms

As for the motorways that saw the highest average increases in 2023, there were a few that stood out.

The A48, from Bourgoin-Jallieu to Grenoble in eastern France, near Lyon, saw the highest average increase, equivalent to +10.5 percent. This meant that in 2022, it cost €1.06 to travel 10km, and the year following it cost €1.17.

It was followed by the A65 in southern France, connecting Langon to Pau, which saw a 10.4 percent increase, with the average cost to drive 10km rising from €1.39 in 2022 to €1.54 in 2023.

