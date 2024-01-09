French motorway tolls set to rise by 3 percent next month

Advertisement

Annual price increases will come into effect on February 1st.

Cofiroutes and ASF motorways in the west of France are set to impose price increases of 2.71 percent; Paris-Rhin-Rhône motorways – including the popular holiday A6 route – will see an increase of three percent; and prices for the Fréjus tunnel will go up 3.87 percent, according to reports.

What about the new 'polluting transport' tax?

Leading motorway operator Vinci – which has said it faces a €260 million tax increase in 2024 – warned in November that motorway tolls would have to rise by some five percent if the tax on long-distance transport infrastructure companies such as motorways and airport firms, then up for debate in Parliament, was passed.

The profit tax on “polluting transport infrastructures” motorway firms and airports, which is expected to bring in a minimum of €600 million a year, is intended to help finance investments in ecological transition, according to Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire.

Advertisement

“Three-quarters of the revenue will come from the road sector and a quarter from air,” he said during parliamentary debates.

During parliamentary debates, however, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said that motorists would not face any additional costs as a result of the tax. “Tolls will not increase beyond what is predicted by inflation, quite simply because we set the toll rates, so the motorway companies will not be allowed to pass on tax increases in toll prices,” he told MPs.

And Transport Minister Clément Beaune later said that price increases would average around three percent compared to 2022 prices – prompting motorway companies to warn of a larger increase in 2025.