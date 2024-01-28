'Siege of Paris' - Where are French farmers blockading?

Advertisement

Despite concessions offered by French prime minister Gabriel Attal in a speech to farmers on Friday, the campaign of roadblocks has not ended, in fact some farming unions are ramping up the rhetoric.

The largest farming union, the FNSEA, has announced that it intends to continue the campaign in the hope that the government will go further towards meeting their demands - its leader Arnaud Rousseau called on members to remain "calm but determined".

The union says it hopes to continue actions at least until Thursday, the date of a key European Council meeting in which Emmanuel Macron will be participating.

Smaller and more radical unions such as the Coordination Rurale and the Jeune Agriculteurs say they will continue the blockades "indefinitely".

A1, A4, A5, A6, A12, A13 and A15

Around 1,000 tractors are expected to take part in a blockade of the seven autoroutes that form the major access points to Paris, with the aim of cutting off access to and from the capital.

The say the blockades will be set up around 30-40km outside the capital.

The blockade is scheduled to begin at 2pm on Monday and continue "for the duration", some roads including the A4, A5 and A6 have been wholly or partially blocked over the weekend.

The roadblock locations mean that road access to Paris Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports will be affected for people travelling from outside Paris, although its is not expected that there will be any disruption to public transport services from inside the city.

Unions also say they plan to blockade Rungis, the huge produce market outside Paris that provides much of the city's fresh fruit, vegetables and meat.

Lyon

Meanwhile farmers in the south-east say they intend to mount a similar operation to blockade Lyon, also starting at 2pm on Monday. So far no details have been released on which roads will be blocked, but it's likely that most major routes into the city could be affected.

On Sunday blockades continued on the A7, A43, A48, A480, A49 and A71.

A16/Calais

The A16 in Pas-de-Calais remains blocked on Sunday and farmers say blockades will be maintained into Monday. The road forms the main route to and from Calais from both Belgium and southern France. The port of Calais itself is no longer blockaded and port authorities say that traffic is flowing freely.

A9

The A9 near Nîmes has been blocked since Thursday and farmers say they intend to continue their action, a visit over the weekend from the agriculture minister not having persuaded them to stop.

The road, one of the major routes into France from Spain, has been blocked with tons of fruit, vegetables and wine that have been removed from Spanish-registered lorries - cheaper foreign imports of food and drink is a major complaint among farmers.

A10 and A11

Farmers have declared an 'open péage' and the Allaires, Chartres-nord and Thivars toll booths in Eure-et-Loire.

Ski resorts

Farmers have begun blocking the RN21 and the RD935 with the intention of blocking access to ski resorts in the Pyrenees.

N24

Farmers intend to begin a blockade on the N24 in Brittany from Sunday night near Ploërmel.

Reopening

However, as many farmers head towards Paris the blockades in some areas have been lifted and roads reopened including the A10 in Charente-Maritime, the A54 in Bouches-du-Rhône (near Marseille), the A51 between Grenoble and Marseille and the A6 in north-east France.

