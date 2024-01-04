Jours fériés: How to maximise time off work in France in 2024

Advertisement

In France, employees generally get 25 days of annual leave, on top of 11 public holidays (jours fériés) a year, which rises to 13 if you live in the eastern areas of Alsace.

However, some years are better than others when it comes to public holidays. If the jour férié falls on a weekend, then most of the time workers will lose the day off.

Luckily, in 2024, only one holiday is lost to a weekend: the Fête nationale on July 14th.

Here are some options to plan ahead and score cheap train tickets, or simply to make the most of this year's many public holidays:

April: Take a long weekend

Each year, Easter Monday is a bank holiday, meaning a long weekend is possible from March 30th to April 1st - giving you three consecutive days off.

For those in Alsace-Moselle, Good Friday is also a jour férié, so people in eastern France can enjoy a four-day weekend.

May: Four public holidays

There are four public holidays during the month of May this year: Wednesday, May 1st (Labour Day), Wednesday, May 8th (VE Day), Thursday, May 9th (Ascension), and Monday, May 20th (Pentecost).

If you want a short break during the first week of the month, you could use annual leave for Thursday, May 2nd and Friday, May 3rd off in order to enjoy five consecutive days off (including the weekend).

But if you want to maximise your annual leave to build an even longer break, consider also taking off Monday, May 6th, Tuesday, May 7th, and Friday May 10th. This will leave you with 12 days of uninterrupted holiday.

And thanks to Pentecost (Monday May 20th) is also a public holiday so you can also enjoy a three-day weekend without taking any days off.

August: Faire le pont

Unfortunately, the one bank holiday in July is lost to a weekend in 2024, but there is still the Christian festival of Assumption on August 15th.

This year, it will fall on a Thursday, leaving you with the ability to 'faire le pont' (build a four-day weekend by taking off Friday, August 16th).

November: Two long weekends

September and October are void of public holidays, but November 1st (All Saints' Day) falls on a Friday this year, giving you the perfect opportunity to enjoy a nice, long weekend.

The other jour férié in November - Armistice Day, on November 11th - will be on a Monday.

This means that workers in France will benefit from two long weekends during the month of November in 2024.

December: Long Christmas

In 2024, Christmas will fall on a Wednesday, as will New Year's Day. This means that in order to accumulate 12 consecutive days off (including weekends), workers only have to use six days of paid leave.

To benefit, you should ask to take off: Monday (the 23rd) and Tuesday (the 24th); Thursday (the 26th) and Friday (the 27th), and Monday (the 30th) and Tuesday (the 31st) of the following week.