On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Public holiday – January 1st is a public holiday in France, where many businesses close.

Composting – From January 1st, 'compost obligatoire' rules come into effect across France, meaning that local authorities should offer easy-to-access composting services for residents.

READ ALSO Compulsory composting: What changes for recycling in France in 2024

Prescription charges – Franchise médicale fees will double from €0.50 to €1, meaning that anyone filling out a prescription in France will be reimbursed less.

READ ALSO Why you are going to pay more for prescriptions in France

Advertisement

Renovation costs – Homeowners who access the Ma PrimeRénov' grants scheme funding to pay for major home improvements will have their works tracked by a representative from January 1st, 2024.

READ ALSO Changes to property renovation grants in France in 2024

Name change – Pôle emploi officially becomes France Travail on January 1st.

Electric cars – Anyone eligible for the government’s €100/month long-term rental offer programme for electric cars can apply for access to the scheme from Monday.

Navigo – Bad news for residents in Île-de-France. The monthly cost of a Navigo pass will increase to €86.30 from January 1st.

Tuesday

Back to work - for most people the holidays are now over and shops, offices and other businesses will mostly return to normal opening times. The kids get the rest of the week off school, however.

Winter sales – The sales don’t begin for another week or so across much of France but, in four border departments – Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse, Moselle, et Vosges – they begin on January 2nd.

Counstitutional Council review - the members of France's constitutional council (known as les sages or the wise ones) will resume scrutiny of the immigration law. With many bills this is a formality, but the highly controversial immigration law, adopted in parliament just before Christmas, is thought likely to have several clauses that les sages will demand be either changed or reviewed.

The council has one month to give its opinion - which takes us to January 26th since the law was formally referred to them on December 26th. There is no right of appeal against their decision.

Wednesday

No Council of ministers - the regular Wednesday meeting of government ministers has been cancelled this week. the government says it is because it is unnecessary so soon after work restarts, political insiders say it's because a reshuffle is coming. Watch this space.

Advertisement

Friday

Tribute – A national tribute will be paid to former president of the European Commission, Jacques Delors, who died on Wednesday, December 27th, aged 98, at the Hôtel des Invalides in Paris. Emmanuel Macron will attend.

Saturday

Epiphany - The Christian festival of Epiphany (marking the day the 3 Kings arrived in Bethlehem) is celebrated on January 6th and in France this means cake - specifically Galette des Rois. The seasonal cake, topped with a gold paper crown, can be found in boulangeries and supermarkets across France, and comes with a complicated and fun ritual to bring good luck for the year ahead.

Everything you need to know about Galette des Rois

Sunday

Holidays – it’s the last day of the Christmas holidays for schoolchildren across France, traffic is likely to be heavy on the roads as families return from holidays.