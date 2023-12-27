Changes to property renovation grants in France in 2024

Advertisement

Homeowners who access the Ma PrimeRénov' grants scheme funding to pay for major home improvements will have their works tracked by a representative from January 1st, 2024.

More complex projects will be monitored by a representative of the Mon Accompagnateur Rénov' scheme – at a means-tested cost of up to €2,000 – which will help with administrative formalities, advise on work to be carried out, recommend approved workers, and identify which grants homeowners may be able to access.

The intention is to make the process of applying for grants and accessing services more straightforward, while protecting government funding from fraud – while up to 100 percent of the administrative fee will be covered by the government.

A number of grants have been upgraded. For the lowest-income households, assistance of up to 90 percent of the total cost will be offered – to a maximum overall amount of €70,000.

The government has also increased the budget for renovation from €3.4 billion to €5 billion, as it targets funding around 200,000 ‘comprehensive renovation projects’ in the 12 months to come.

However, the Fédération française du bâtiment association has written to Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, pointing out that less than 10 percent of the 670,000 grants awarded in 2022 were for ‘comprehensive renovation projects’.

Additional changes include the introduction of two distinct grant funds: Ma PrimeRénov' Efficiency and Ma PrimeRénov' Performance . The objective is always to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the number of properties termed 'passoire thérmique' (heat sieve) or extremely energy inefficient.

According to the Institut national de la statistique et des études économiques (Insee), housing is the fourth biggest emitter of greenhouse gases (GHG) in France, after road transport, agriculture and industry.

The former is intended for "single-gesture work", such as installing new energy-efficient heating systems, rather than comprehensive renovations.

From July 1st, the insulation of properties classified F or G for energy efficiency, will only be eligible for government aid if it is coupled with the installation of new, low-carbon heating equipment.