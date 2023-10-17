MaPrimeRenov: How France's property renovation grants will change in 2024

Advertisement

France intends to increase the budget for its MaPrimeRenov' scheme - which was first launched in 2020 and offers grants for home-owners to renovate their properties - by €1.6 billion, adding up to a total budget of €5 billion in 2024.

The French government announced last week that changes to the scheme starting in January. These new measures will include rules for who can benefit from grants and increases on aid amounts for low income households.

The French government has the goal of increasing energy-related renovations in 2024 to 200,000, compared with 90,000 as of mid-2023.

Property owners can be eligible for aid from the government to help pay for renovations that would aid in four categories: heating, insulation, ventilation and energy audits.

Though it was originally reserved for modest-income households, the scheme has been expanded and is now available to everyone, including some high-income owners, landlords renting out their property and second home owners. You can simulate whether or not you would be eligible HERE.

However, applicants still need to have a French numéro fiscal (tax number) and a copy of their latest annual tax declaration, which means those who do not file the annual income tax declaration in France are effectively excluded.

What changes in 2024?

The French government has set the goal of accelerating energy-related renovations, as part of its climate goals to decrease emissions.

The primary change will be the government's approach to homes with low energy ratings. In France, the least energy-efficient properties are classified F and G on the energy-efficiency rating. They are also known as passoires energetiques (energy sinks) or passoire thermiques (energy sieves) These are generally older properties - and there are millions of them.

Starting in January, all properties applying for the scheme will need to submit their energy rating. For those properties categorised as F and G, they will need to aim to increase their energy rating (DPE) by at least two levels to be eligible for grants.

The second change coming in 2024 will be an increase in the maximum amount given to the lowest earning households for large-scale renovation work.

This will go up to €70,000, from €35,000 previously. Low-income households will also be able to benefit from zero-interest loans to cover any remaining expenses.

Part of the objective will be for households to increase their energy performance prior to doing small-scale or single projects. French media 20 Minutes reported that this would mean that only households that meet energy rating standards would be eligible for smaller scale projects to install carbon-free heating (eg installing a heat pump or solar panels) right away.

For all homes undertaking a large-scale renovation - generally involving improving the home's insulation - the project will be managed by the independent third-party group 'National Housing Agency' (Agence nationale de l’habitat, Anah), who will provide assistance with technical, administrative and financial procedures.

This is partially because there have reportedly been issues with the MaPrimeRenov online portal malfunctioning, which could lead to problems when processing aid payments.

Finally, the French government is also very focused on heat pumps - comparatively efficient devices that heat and cool homes mainly by transferring existing cool or warm air, either in or out.

In September, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would triple its heat pump production over the next four years as part of a government climate plan.

As part of the MaPrimeRenov scheme, the government has promised to increase the amount of aid offered up to €2,000, which will be means-tested.

The scheme will also offer funding for dealing with heat, including devices for window and patio protection.