What's open in France on New Year's Day?

January 1st is a public holiday in France, and this year it falls on a Monday, giving a nice long three-day weekend.

New Year's Eve (also known as Le réveillon de la Saint-Sylvestre) is on Sunday, and for most people will be marked with a nice meal, Champagne, fireworks (in the bigger towns and cities) and - for some - a spot of car-burning.

Monday is therefore either the day to indulge in a hangover, or to travel back home ready for work to start again on January 2nd.

But what's likely to be open on New Year's Day?

Public transport

City public transport will run as normal on Monday, although there may be fewer rush hour services than there are on working days.

On New Year's Eve many cities provide extended public transport services to allow revellers to get home after the party - in Paris services will run all night (instead of stopping at 2am as is usual on a weekend).

Only Metro lines 1, 2, 4, 6, 9 and 14 run throughout the night, although there is also a night bus and tram service - full details here.

Trains

Mainland train services run as normal on New Year's Day, with services every couple of hours on most of the high-speed TGV lines. Trains are, however, likely to be busy since many people will be returned from Christmas/New Year breaks ready to start work again on Tuesday so it's advisable to book ahead.

Supermarkets

Many supermarkets will close completely on January 1st. This year, New Year's Eve falls on a Sunday, and most supermarkets are offering extended opening hours that differ from the usual Sunday schedule in order to allow people to stock up on Champagne and foie gras for the big night.

In the cities, many of the the smaller minimarkets will open for either the morning only or the afternoon only on Monday.

Other shops

Most shops will be closed on Monday, with the exception of some boulangeries that will open in the morning only.

Restaurants

For most restaurants New Year's Eve is a big night where they offer special menus and cater for parties - for this reason many will be closed on January 1st, although some smaller cafés will open.

McDonald's in most towns will open, albeit later than usual, for anyone who needs some hangover junk food.

Pharmacies

Most doctors' cabinets will be closed on Mondays, pharmacies operate a rota system to ensure that at least one is open in each area. To find your nearest, Google 'pharmacie de garde' plus the name of your commune.

If you need a home visit from a doctor, SOS Médecins will operate as usual, and hospital emergency departments and ambulances will be available if you need them (dial 15 for an ambulance, or call the European number on 112).

Tourist attractions

It's likely that tourist attractions will have slightly altered opening hours on January 1st. Some - like the Louvre - close altogether but plenty of others - including the Eiffel Tower - remain open. Check the attraction's website before visiting.