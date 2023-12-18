On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Air traffic controllers' strike - The French civil aviation service DGAC has ordered about 30 percent of flights into Paris Orly airport, as well as 50 percent of flights with Brest airport in Brittany, to be cancelled on Monday, December 18th due to an air traffic controllers' strike.

RER B strike - the Paris suburban train RER B - which connects the city centre with the two airports - is also hit by strike action on Monday It is estimated that half of the normal services will run and those that do are expected to be very crowded.

Immigration bill - the joint committee of MPs and Senators (the CMP), begin reviewing France's controversial immigration bill on Monday after MPs in the Assemblée nationale junked it last week.

Their review is conducted behind closed doors and their job is to try and come up with a revised text that will be accepted by politicians in both the upper and lower houses of parliament. If the lawmakers reach an agreement, there may be a vote on the new version of the text as early as Tuesday - the revised text still needs to be passed by the Assemblée nationale in order to become law.

Tuesday

Immigration bill vote - the government really wants the immigration bill vote done and dusted before Christmas, and has flagged Tuesday as a possible day for the parliamentary vote on the revised bill. However, this depends on a compromise being reached sooner rather than later on the highly contentious bill. We'll see . . .

Wednesday

Parcoursup - The platform for applying to higher education programmes in France will open on Wednesday for high school and university students in France. More information here

Thursday

Marseille wind turbines - The French government and RTE France are organising a public meeting on Thursday, December 21st to allow local residents in the Marseille area to ask their questions and offer their ideas for an offshore wind turbines project. The meeting will run from 6pm to 8pm. More information here

Free transport in Montpellier - Starting on Thursday, at 7pm, the southern French city of Montpellier will begin offering free public transport for all residents. To benefit, locals need to apply with an ID card and proof of residence. It's one of a growing number of French towns to make public transport free for some or all of the time.

Friday

School holidays begin - Friday will be the last day of school for most pupils across France before the Christmas holidays. Schools will re-start on Monday, January 8th. Expect heavy traffic on the roads during the first weekend of the Christmas break as families head away for the festivities, while main services will likely be very busy.

Saturday

Ski resorts open in central France - Lower altitude resorts, like those in France's 'Massif Central' tend to open after Alpine ones. Even though there has been a lot of rain in recent weeks, the Super-Besse ski resort, located in Sancy, was still scheduled to open on Saturday, December 23rd.

Sunday

Christmas Eve - If you were hoping to do any last minute shopping, remember that Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year, so some stores may have modified hours. December 25th is a public holiday and most shops will be closed - although florists and boulangeries often open in the morning.