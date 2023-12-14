Flight cancellations due to French air traffic controllers' strike

Advertisement

The French civil aviation service DGAC has ordered cancellations on Monday, December 18th due to an air traffic controllers' strike.

The worst affected areas are Paris and Brittany.

On Monday 30 percent of flights into Paris Orly airport will be cancelled, while Brest airport in Brittany has been ordered to cancel 50 percent of flights.

#Perturbations | Mouvements sociaux du 18 décembre 2023. pic.twitter.com/A3A0dO1zmG — Direction générale de l'aviation civile 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@DGAC) December 14, 2023

The DGAC has advised passengers travelling to or from those airports to delay their journey if possible - the disruption notice runs from the evening of Sunday, December 17th until 6am on Tuesday, December 19th.

Other airports, including Paris Charles de Gaulle, should be unaffected by the strike action.

The decision over which flights to cancel is up to airlines, so passengers should check with their airline before going to the airport.

Because the strike is among air traffic controllers, flights that are passing over France on their way to somewhere else may also be affected - although delays are more likely than cancellations.

The unions are protesting over planned changes to strike rules for air traffic control staff - in particular the requirement to give 48 hours' notice of their intention to strike. This is likely to make future air traffic control strikes less disruptive, but unions say it infringes on their right to strike.

