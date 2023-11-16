France adopts new law to limit impact of air traffic control strikes

Advertisement

The strike called by French air traffic controllers for Monday will result in cancellations at airports around France - full details here.

But passengers might take a grain of comfort for the reason for the strike - it's a protest against the adoption of a new law aimed at limiting disruption from future strikes.

The new law, which was approved in the Assemblée national on Wednesday, does not prevent air traffic controllers from striking.

It would however, require individual employees to give their bosses a minimum of 48 hours' notice if they intend to join the strike - the same rule that is already in place for SNCF staff on the national railways and Paris public transport operator RATP.

The notice period allows bosses time to create bespoke strike timetables based on how many employees will be at work.

At present individual air traffic controllers are not required to give 48 hours notice, although unions must file strike notices in advance.

The French Civil Aviation Authority DGAC then orders airlines to cancel a certain percentage of flights on the strike days, based on the probable turnout rate - for example Charles de Gaulle airport might be ordered to run 30 percent fewer flights than usual. It is up to airlines which flights to cancel, and they usually try to prioritise long-haul flights.

The 48-hour notice period would allow the DGAC to fine-tune their strike plans, which will almost certainly result in fewer flights cancelled since the current cancellation rates err on the side of caution.

The "protective and balanced" text of the law will put an end to "an asymmetrical system" at the root of "public service disorganisation", argued Transport Minister Clément Beaune.

The bill was brought before MPs by Damien Adam, member of President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party, Renaissance. It was adopted with 85 votes in favour and 30 opposed.

Opposition mainly consisted of MPs on the left who saw the bill as a "threat against the right to strike", according to Green Party MP Lisa Belluco.

The new law does not limit the right of air-traffic controllers to strike, nor does it guarantee a minimum service level.

The level of disruption caused by a strike depends on how many unions join in. The biggest union representing air traffic controllers, SNCTA has already declared an "Olympic truce" and pledged not to strike until after the Paris Games are over. It is in favour of the new legislation.

Smaller unions, however, are furious and have called a strike on Monday, November 20th in protest.

French air traffic controllers are the undisputed European champion strikers, according to a Senate study covering the period from 2005 to 2016, which found that France recorded 249 strike days, compared with 34 in Italy, 44 in Greece and fewer than ten in the other EU Member States.

Because of France's geographical position, strikes by French controllers also affect a large proportion of European flights, as they pass through French airspace. In total, 3 million flights per year are covered by French air traffic control.

Their industrial actions have long infuriated budget airline Ryanair, which is petitioning the EU to impose strike controls on France.

"Hundreds of thousands of airline passengers have been delayed because of strikes by French ATC", it complained last January.

