On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Paris attack - inquiries continue into the terror attack in Paris over the weekend in which a German tourist died and two others - including a British tourists - were injured. The suspected attacker, who swore allegiance to Islamic State in a video, is in custody and will be questioned by investigators on Monday.

Météo France strike - Three unions representing workers, including forecasters, at France's national weather service Météo France have called a strike starting on Monday. Unions called for industrial action over staff shortages, as well as a drop in quality of work following the recent rolling out of the '3P Programme' that is meant to offer automatic forecast data. Forecasters and other staff working with 3P say it is "not sufficiently robust" and gives "aberrant results". The strike could run until January 2024.

Tuesday

National day of remembrance - December 5th marks a national day of homage to those who died for France in the Algerian war, as well as during fighting in Morocco and Tunisia. It also pays tribute to the missing and civilians who were killed.

Wednesday

Saint Nicolas Day - In Germany the festival of St Nicolas (December 6th) is a big deal and for historic reasons certain parts of France celebrate it too. It’s not a public holiday but it is a day of celebration with small presents for children, parades in some towns and special gingerbread for everyone.

Deadline to correct tax declarations - If you made any mistakes - or noticed unintentional omissions - you can correct your French tax declaration. However, this is only available until midnight on Wednesday, December 6th. In order to do so, you must log onto your personal space on Impots.Gouv.Fr. You cannot change your address or marital status, however.

Alliance Française meet and greet - If you are interested in taking a French course or workshop with Alliance Française, the Paris team will host an online Q&A on Wednesday at 4pm. More info here.

Thursday

Fête des Lumières - The festival of light in Lyon is a magnificent event - running between Thursday and Sunday, visitors can enjoy enchanting walks in an ever-changing sea of light and sound - including large projections over some of the city’s most beautiful monuments.

Start of Hanukkah - The Jewish festival begins at sundown on Thursday, December 7th and ending the evening of Friday, December 15th.

Île-de-France Mobilités vote - The board for the Paris region public transport network (Île de France Mobilités) will vote on proposed changes like the yearly revaluation of the monthly Navigo pass, expected to increase to €86.40 in 2024 - and the increase in ticket prices during the 2024 Olympic Games.

Friday

Telethon 2023 - Each year, the France Télévisions channels broadcast a 'telethon' throughout the country to raise funds for a specific charity or cause. This year, the telethon will run from December 8th and 9th, and it will raise money for genetic diseases, including muscular dystrophy. More info here.

Mont Saint-Michel Christmas celebrations - Why not visit one of France's most iconic monuments during the winter? From lights to workshops and exhibits, the Mont Saint-Michel foundation will run its annual Christmas celebration for three days - from Friday to Sunday.

