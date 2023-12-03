Paris terror attack: What we know so far

Advertisement

At around 9pm on Saturday an attack took place in the 15th arrondissement of Paris, close to the Eiffel Tower in the city centre.

The single attacker, who was heard to shout Allahu Akbar (God is Great) during the attack, killed one person with a knife and attacked two others with a hammer.

He was tasered and arrested by police.

Here's what we know so far about the attack;

The victims

The man who died is a German tourist in his 20s, who was born in the Philippines. He received knife wounds to his head, shoulder and back and died a short time later. His female companion was physically unharmed, but extremely shocked.

Advertisement

A taxi driver intervened and the attacker ran off and later attacked two other people with a hammer, a short distance away from the first attack on the other side of the Seine.

One of the hammer attack victims was also a tourist - a 66-year-old British man - while the other was a 60-year-old Frenchman in his 60s. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The attacker

The attacker is now in custody, he is a 26-year-old Frenchman, named in French media as Armand R, who was born in the Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine to Iranian parents.

He was known to security services and in 2016 was jailed for four years for a failed terror attack plot - a knife attack in the Paris business district of La Défense. Since his release from prison he had been 'fiché S' - on a terror watchlist - because of his radical Islamist views.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the man also had mental health troubles. French media report that he had been diagnosed with psychosis but in the summer of 2022 he had stopped treatment.

After his arrest, he told police he could not stand Muslims being killed in "Afghanistan and Palestine", according to the minister.

The terror threat

France has been on the highest level of terror alert since October when teacher Dominique Bernard was stabbed to death in Arras, northern France, by a former pupil who was also on a terror watchlist because of his radical Islamist views.

Tensions have been high ever since the October 7th Hamas attack and the subsequent Israeli bombardment of Gaza - France is home to the largest Jewish and Muslim communities in Europe.

The country has suffered several attacks by Islamist extremists, including the November 2015 suicide and gun attacks in Paris claimed by the Islamic State group in which 130 people were killed.

Advertisement

There had been a relative lull in recent years, even as officials have warned that the threat remains.

More recent attacks have tended to be unsophisticated - a single attacker armed with a knife, often carried out by troubled young men who have been radicalised online.

The reaction

"We will not give in to terrorism," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the attack.

President Emmanuel Macron said he was sending his condolences to the family of the German killed in the "terrorist attack". He thanked security forces for their quick arrest of the suspected attacker and said justice should be served "in the name of the French people".

The French government is currently trying to pass an Immigration bill which would - among other things - make it easier to expel radicalised foreigners from the country. This part of the bill was brought in response to several recent attacks - including the killing of Dominique Bernard in October and Samuel Paty in 2022 - that were carried out by foreign-born Islamists.

In this case, however, the attacker is a Frenchman who was born in France.