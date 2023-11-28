Paris to hike Metro prices during Olympic Games

Advertisement

Ticket prices for Paris Metros, buses and RER trains will almost double during the 2024 Olympic Games, the Ile-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) president, Valérie Pécresse, announced on Monday.

Between July 20th and September 8th, the price of a single ticket - which can be used on the Metro, buses, RER trains or trams - will go up to €4, in contrast to the €2.10 it costs currently, and purchasing a 10 tickets at once (a carnet) will increase from €16.90 to €32 during the Games.

During the Games, a single ticket from the city centre to the airport (Roissy or Orly) will also be more expensive: €16 instead of the current €11.

City residents who buy travel passes in advance will not be affected by the price rises, and prices will return to their normal level on September 8th, as the Paralympics end.

Pécresse also discussed the creation of a special plan called the "Paris 2024" that will allow tourists to travel throughout the capital region and to airports - people will be able to choose to either purchase a weekly pass for €70 or a daily pass for €16.

These changes - including the yearly revaluation of the monthly Navigo pass, expected to increase to €86.40 in 2024 - will be subject to a vote on December 7th with the IDFM board.

Why increase prices?

Pécresse explained that the region is expected to welcome 15 million visitors, and as such it will need to offer a greater level of public transportation during the Games than during normal periods.

READ MORE: Hotels, tickets and scams: What to know about visiting Paris for the 2024 Olympics

However, making transport more available has also led to increased expenses for the transport network.

Advertisement

Pécresse said that she "refuses to see these additional costs paid by Ile-de-France residents", as such the increase in pricing during the Olympics will allow for visitors to help foot the bill.

#JOP2024 : @IDFmobilites va augmenter l'offre de transport pour les Jeux Olympiques et Paralympiques de #Paris2024.



Je refuse que ces surcoûts soient payés par les Franciliennes et les Franciliens. Qui va payer quoi entre le 20 juillet et le 8 septembre ? C'est ici ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/N6ZCBvFLR2 — Valérie Pécresse (@vpecresse) November 27, 2023

The head of IDFM advised that residents who are "occasional travels" (ie those who might buy single-trip tickets instead of monthly passes), should "purchase their transport tickets before July 20th". She added that this can be done by adding tickets to the 'Liberté +' card in advance.

Monthly Navigo cards will remain at their normal rates, and special cards - like the Imagin'R and senior passes will not be affected by price increases.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: How accessible is Paris for people with disabilities?