PODCAST: What do French airport bomb alerts mean for travel and could a second-homes visa become a reality?

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson and journalist Genevieve Mansfield to discuss all things France and France-related.

This week, the team looks into why the country has faced so many hoax bomb threats in recent days, and if that the heightened terror alert means that travellers should rethink their upcoming trip to France.

France is a very popular country for retirees - from the sunny weather in the south to delicious gastronomy and fine wine. The Local's editor Emma Pearson dives into how easy it is to retire to France, as well as some of the not-so-fun bits of being a pensioner in France that you should consider before making the move permanent.

And if you are a fan of museums and the French language, then you are in luck. Starting on November 1st, visitors can experience France's first museum totally dedicated to la langue française. We'll also get into why a certain château was chosen to host the new cultural site.

There has also been recent talk of a possible amendment that might make life easier for non-French second-home owners. The Talking France team explains what they know, and the chances of this new measure taking hold.

And finally, in light of the rising tension in France over the conflict in Israel/Palestine, we debunk a popular misconception that foreigners in France risk deportation for simply attending a protest.

Stick around until the end to hear about Halloween in France, as well as our tips to make the most of 'spooky season' on this side of the Atlantic.

