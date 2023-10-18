Should I be worried by the number of terror alerts in France?

Advertisement

On Friday France was the subject of a terror attack at a lycée (high school) in the north of the country in which a teacher was killed and two other staff members were injured.

Since then, the terror alert has been raised to the highest level and public buildings including Versailles, the Louvre and multiple airports have been evacuated due to bomb threats or terror alerts.

Concerns over the threat of Islamist terrorism were heightened by the attack in neighbouring Belgium against Swedish football fans on Monday evening.

Here's a look at what is going on, and the risk to residents in France or visitors.

Airports

On Wednesday 11 French airports were evacuated due to bomb alerts. The country's civil aviation authority the DGAC later clarified that some airports had received bomb threats, either by phone or mail, and had evacuated as a precaution.

The others carried out standard evacuation procedures due to 'suspect packages' such as abandoned pieces of luggage.

Flights were suspended from several airports leading to disruption for air passengers but most of the airports reopened within hours of evacuating, once checks had been completed.

Versailles

The Palace of Versailles - the former home of French royals situated just outside Paris - has been evacuated three times in the past week after receiving bomb threats.

The famous landmark is these days mostly a tourist attraction, but it does still have a government function as it hosts meetings, summits and state banquets for visiting dignitaries, such as the UK's King Charles, who visited in September.

Louvre

The Louvre art gallery in Paris - which attracts around 10 million visitors a year - was closed over the weekend after what officials described as a bomb threat. It reopened after security checks lasting several hours.

Schools

The Lycée Gambetta - site of Friday's terror attack in which teacher Dominique Bernard was killed - was evacuated on Monday after receiving a threat of a bomb on school premises. This turned out to be a hoax and pupils and teachers returned to class.

Public transport

So far there has not been any major disruption on France's rail or public transport network, but it's a common event for a train to be delayed, or a Metro line suspended, due to a "suspect package". Indeed this was the case when Gare de Lyon station in Paris was partially evacuated on Saturday.

These cases almost always turn out to be bags that someone has forgotten and there are regular appeals to passengers to make sure they take all their belongings with them on departing the train, in order to keep security alerts to a minimum.

Terror threat level

On the evening of the school attack, France raised its terror threat level to Urgence attentat - the highest alert level.

For most people the most visible manifestation of that is the extra soldiers on patrol on the streets of France, under the umbrella of Opération Sentinelle.

Are authorities worried?

Following the evacuations of the Louvre and Versailles Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said there had been "no real threat" - in other words there were no bombs found or individuals ready to commit an act of terror.

He said: "The French public can be reassured that whenever there the slightest doubt all the preventative means and the police resources we have are put in place."

But Darmanin has also warned there was a "clear atmosphere of jihadism" since the renewed conflict in the Middle East.

So far, no country has warned its nationals against visiting France - the US State Department still lists the alert level for France as Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution, which has seen no change since July.