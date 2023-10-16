Operation Sentinelle: France's military takes on anti-terror patrols

Advertisement

The French government announced on Friday that it would deploy an extra 7,000 soldiers to security duties after an apparently Islamist-inspired attack in a school in Arras, northern France, in which a teacher was killed and two other staff members wounded.

But this is far from the first time that soldiers will be on the streets of French towns and cities.

Operation Sentinelle

If you've been in a French city - or at a railway station or airport - since 2015, you will likely have noticed soldiers on patrol.

These are the 'sentinelles' (guardians) who conduct regular patrols - their name comes from Opération Sentinelle, which is the military name for the security operation.

It began in 2015 after the terror attacks at the Charlie Hebdo magazine offices, which killed 12 people.

Then-president François Hollande ordered soldiers to be deployed to provide extra security for anywhere that was likely to be a terror target. Until last week they were generally deployed at high-profile tourist sites such as the Eiffel Tower or at mainline train stations and airports.

They also do regular street patrols and you will often see them either patrolling on foot or travelling in marked patrol cars.

In recent days they have also been deployed at schools and at Jewish religious sites, in the context of increasing tensions since the Hamas attacks in Gaza and Israel's military response.

Who are they?

Soldiers on patrol with Opération Sentinelle are regular members of the French army - units do a rotation of Sentinelle duties, so you will see a variety of different regiments (with different headgear) on patrol.

Once they have finished their period of duty with Sentinelle, soldiers return to their normal military duty - whether that is in France or overseas.

At any one time, 10,000 soldiers will be under the command of Operation Sentinelle, of which 3,000 are military reservists.

The majority of them are French, but soldiers of the Légion Etrangère - French Foreign Legion - also take part in patrols.

They patrol in uniform with weapons and their role is purely security and anti-terror focused - they don't take part in other policing activities such as catching pickpockets or dishing out parking tickets.

After eight years, they're become a normal sight in French cities and at lunchtime you might see them queuing up - big guns and all - in the boulangerie for lunch.