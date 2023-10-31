Police open fire at Paris train station after woman 'threatened to detonate bomb'

Advertisement

Two police officers opened fire at around 9.20am at the Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand station in the 13th arrondissement of Paris on Tuesday morning after a woman reportedly threatened to detonate a bomb.

A police source told French media that the woman "refused to obey police orders and threatened to blow herself up".

According to witnesses the woman, who was completely veiled, shouted "Allahu akbar" (God is Greatest) and "made threats".

French media reported that the woman boarded the RER C train in Val-de-Marne and made threats, before police halted the train at the Bibliothèque François-Mitterand station.

After passengers on a suburban train alerted police, agents managed to "isolate" the woman at the Bibliotheque Francois Mitterrand station on the capital's south bank, AFP reported.

Two officers opened fire, firing eight rounds, the Paris prosecutor's office said. The woman was wounded in the stomach and is in a critical condition. Police sources report that no explosives were found.

Government spokesman Olivier Véran said that there had been "at least three" calls from passengers to rail operator SNCF, which in turn alerted police.

"Police, evaluating the situation to be dangerous, opened fire," he told reporters.

Footage from the officers' bodycams and from CCTV at the station would help establish the facts of the case precisely, he said.

Véran said that the woman had a previous conviction for threatening patrolling soldiers. There were questions concerning her mental health, he said.

"We will know more in the coming hours," Véran said.

Two police sources added that the woman had been put on a radicalisation watchlist at one point, although it was not certain whether her name was still on the list.

Police said that an investigation has been opened into "threats, death threats and intimidation of a public official to prevent him from carrying out his duties". A separate investigation has also been opened by the police watchdog the IGPN, as is standard when an officer discharged a weapon in a public place.

Rail operator SNCF tweeted that the station - which also serves Metro Line 14 - was closed and traffic halted along the RER C line, adding that the station will be closed until at least 4pm.

France has been on the highest level or terror alert ever since October 13th, when a school in Arras was hit by an apparently Islamist-inspired terror attack in which a teacher was killed and two other members of staff wounded.

Many in France, which has large Muslim and Jewish populations, also fear repercussions from the October 7th attack by Hamas on Israel and the Israeli retaliation in Gaza.

The country has also seen a string of bomb hoaxes targeted at airports which led to more than 130 flights being cancelled last week as dozens of airports were evacuated.