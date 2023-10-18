LATEST: 12 French airports evacuated after bomb alerts

Advertisement

The Ministry of the Interior told French newspaper Le Parisien that "several airports have received threats of attack" by email, adding that "the precautionary principle is being applied" and airports were evacuated for security checks.

The airports of Bordeaux, Lyon (both Lyon-Saint-Exupéry and Lyon Bron) Rennes, Lille, Toulouse, Paris Beauvais, Nice, Strasbourg, Biarritz, Pau, Nantes and Carcassonne were evacuated on Wednesday morning after what police described as either bomb threats or suspect packages.

Flights in and out of the affected airports were suspended, some have now resumed but passengers can expect delays of several hours.

l’aéroport de toulouse évacué mais que se passe-t-il ? 🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/SaqbyGrFLr — L-A (@pyjamay_) October 18, 2023

A spokesman for France's DGAC aviation authority confirmed that some airports were evacuated after bomb threats had been received "either by telephone or by email" while others carried out evacuation procedures after suspect packages were discovered.

The DGAC's online dashboard shows significant delays.

Most airports allowed passengers to return after checks had been carried out, with the security operations lasting between one and two hours.

A post on Nice airport's X (formerly Twitter) account said that "following an abandoned baggage item... a security perimeter was set up to allow the usual checks. The situation has now returned to normal."

There was confusion from passengers on social media, with some apparently in the dark about why they were being ushered out of airports.

France is on the highest state of terror alert after an attack by a radical Islamist at a school on Friday.

Since the alert, national sites including the Palace of Versailles and the Louvre gallery have been evacuated after bomb threats, all of which turned out to be false alarms. Versailles was evacuated for a third time on Wednesday.