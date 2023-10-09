Flights cancelled in France as unions call mass strikes

Advertisement

The intersyndicale - the group that represents France's eight main union federations - has called for nationwide strikes in multiple sectors on Friday, October 13th.

The group has also called for demos in towns and cities across France as part of a general call for wage increases to help people cope with the rising cost of living.

France's civil aviation authority the DGAC has ordered airlines to cancel flights in and out of Paris' Orly and Beauvais airports, as well as Marseille-Provence airport.

#Perturbations | Mouvement social national interprofessionnel du 13 octobre 2023. pic.twitter.com/ZryFsoHDJi — Direction générale de l'aviation civile 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@DGAC) October 9, 2023

Around 40 percent of flights will be cancelled at Orly, 25 percent at Marseille-Provence and 15 percent at Paris Beauvais.

Advertisement

The rest of the country's airports should be unaffected.

The final decision on which flights to cancel lies with airlines - so anyone with a flight booked between the evening of Thursday, October 12th and the morning of Saturday, October 14th is advised to contact their airline.

More detail will be revealed in the days to come about the impact of the strikes on other sectors including railways, city public transport, schools and waste collection.

You can find the latest in our strike section HERE.