Breaking: French unions call for walkouts and protests in October

The intersyndicale - the group that represents the eight main union federations in France - has called for a day of strikes and demonstrations on Friday, October 13th, focused on issues of pay, the cost of living, gender equality and the environment.

A joint statement from the federations released on Monday said: "Our organisations are calling for a day of mobilisations and demonstrations on Friday, October 13th, 2023, against austerity and for higher wages, pensions and gender equality."

The group is calling for street demonstrations and also 'mobilisation' across sectors, including strike action. Further details of how this will impact services will be clarified in September.

The intersyndicale added: "At a time when profits are soaring in most major companies, it is more imperative than ever to share the wealth produced more equitably. One-off measures, mainly financed by the State, are insufficient to meet inflation and rising costs such as energy, food and housing.

"Our organisations reaffirm that this issue requires an increase in the minimum wage and wage policies in all sectors, companies and the civil service.

"We call on employers to open negotiations at all levels. Better distribution of wealth for the benefit of employees is also a powerful lever in the fight against inequality, particularly between men and women."

The group represents members of the CFDT, CGT, FO, CFTC, CFE-CGC, Unsa, Solidaires and FSU unions, which between them represent workers in a wide range from industries from transport staff to oil refinery workers, waste collectors, teachers and civil servants.

It is not yet clear how many workers will heed the call, but coordinated union activities can lead to widespread disruption including flight, train and Metro cancellations and school closures.

There could be disruption across Europe, as the European Trade Union Confederation is also reportedly planning to call for October strike action.

France's largest union for air traffic controllers (Syndicat national des contrôleurs du trafic aérien or SNCTA) has also called on workers to walk out on Friday, September 15th.

