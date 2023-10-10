What to expect from strikes in France on Friday

Advertisement

The intersyndicale - the group that represents all eight of France's union federations - has called a one-day strike on Friday, October 13th, plus a day of nationwide demonstrations.

They hope that all sectors will heed the call - which is part of a Europe-wide day of action - to demonstrate for higher wages across the board to deal with the rising cost of living, as well as gender equality.

"We need action, we need all employees to strike and demonstrate," said Sophie Binet, head of the hardline CGT union.

According to the strike website - 13octobre.fr - there are currently actions planned in 199 towns and cities.

Here's what we know so far;

Flights

Workers in the airline industry are required to give advance notice of their intention to strike, and then the French civil aviation authority orders airlines to cancel a certain percentage of flights.

On Friday 40 percent of flights in and out of Paris Orly will be cancelled, 25 percent in and out of Marseille-Provence airport and 15 percent in and out of Paris Beauvais.

Airlines generally try to protect long-haul flights and cancel short-haul ones, but anyone with a flight booked between the evening of Thursday, October 12th and the morning of Saturday, October 14th should check with their airline.

Trains and Paris public transport

The three largest railways workers unions have indicated that they will support the strike, which means that cancellations are likely on the railways.

SNCF will produce a full strike timetable on Thursday afternoon.

Likewise unions representing workers on the Paris public transport network RATP have indicated they will support the strike, which will likely mean disruption on public transport in the capital, especially the Metro system.

A full strike timetable will be available on Thursday afternoon.

Roads

One of the unions that represents hauliers and truck drivers has indicated its support, so 'opérations escargot' - rolling roadblocks - may be possible on some routes. These are unlikely to be widespread, however.

Schools

Several unions representing teachers have issued strike calls, although the impact of this is likely to vary between regions and even between schools. School canteen staff and those operating after-school activities have also filed strike notices, so some schools may be open but without a canteen or after-school service.

Doctors

Technically this is a different strike, although it also begins on Friday, October 13th. Médecins libéraux - those working in the community such as GPs or family doctors - have called an unlimited strike starting on Friday, in their ongoing battle to increase the standard consultation fees they receive from the government.

This could result in doctors' offices closing for an unlimited period of time. It will not affect hospitals or emergency services.

Demos

Unions in towns and cities across France will also be organising protest marches on Friday afternoon, so if you're in a town or city centre expect some road closures and traffic diversions.

You can enter your postcode into the strike website here to find demos in your area.

More to come

More details will be revealed in the days to come about strike services, and other strike notices could be filed before Friday. We will update this article and you can also find the latest strike announcements here.

The French unions are calling for a Europe-wide day of mobilisation, but so far unions in France's neighbours have not announced widespread action, so travel around Europe should be largely unaffected.