PODCAST: France's bedbug invasion, Macron's green conundrum and picking a good restaurant

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France journalists Genevieve Mansfield and Sam Bradpiece, plus political expert John Lichfield to talk about all the latest developments in France.

This week the Talking France team unpacks why bedbugs seem to be exploding everywhere in France - from cinemas and passenger trains to hospitals. We'll also give you some tips for how to stay bedbug-free.

Then we try to unravel what a French prosecutor once claimed "the longest and most sophisticated tax fraud" in modern French history, which has spanned generations involved stashing precious pieces of art in far-away places and even nuclear bomb shelters.

We look at how the case tells us a little something about French inheritance laws, and why disinheriting your children in France is a no-go.

Next the Talking France team looks into why the French seaside town Dinard has gone all British this week.

We'll also hear from John Lichfield about why going green in France presents a real conundrum and plenty of risk for President Emmanuel Macron.

And stay tuned for tips on how to pick a delicious, authentic restaurant when visiting France, plus a crash course on French 'text-speak'.

