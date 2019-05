As with English, French has evolved its own selection of abbreviated 'text speak' - perfect for when you're texting or messaging someone, and also useful to use on Twitter.

And if you're going to be sending messages to French friends, colleagues and neighbours you will start to see quite a few of these.

But you need to be careful not to get your DQP mixed up with your JTM, or your conversation could be taking a turn that you definitely won't expect.

As in English, text speak in France is generally casual and better kept between friends, so we don't suggest that you try these out on your boss or your mother-in-law, unless they use them first.

Here is a list of some of the most common text abbreviations in France.

MDR (mort de rire) = LOL (laugh out loud. Definitely not lots of love, as many a red-faced oldie - including former British Prime Minister David Cameron - has found).

STP/SVP (s’il te plaît/s’il vous plaît) = please

DQP (dès que possible) = ASAP

bcp (beaucoup) = a lot

dac (d’accord) = OK

PEH (pour être honnête) - TBH (to be honest)

A+ (à plus) = see ya later

biz (bisous) = kisses

dsl (désolé) = sorry

jtm (je t’aime) = I love you

A12C4 (à un de ces quatre) = see you when I see you

C cho (c’est chaud) = that’s tough/dangerous/difficult

CPG (c’est pas grave) = don’t worry about it

p2k (pas de quoi) = no thanks necessary

qqn (quelqu’un) = somebody

