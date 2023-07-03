On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Crisis meetings - President Emmanuel Macron, who cancelled his state visit to Germany amid widespread rioting in France, will hold over the next few days a series of meetings with party leaders and local mayors looking at ways to address the crisis.

Restrictions - certain riot-related restrictions remain in place, most notably the end of bus and tram services at 9pm across France. This is in place "until further notice", but is likely to be lifted this week if tensions ease. Some communes have also imposed a curfew. Find the latest on the riots here.

Mairie gatherings - France's mayors have called for people across France to gather at their local mairie at 12 noon to express their opposition to the violent riots and looting that has gripped France in recent days. Across France town halls, regarded as 'symbols of the state' have been attacked by rioters while in the southern Paris suburb of L'Hay-les-Roses rioters crashed a car into the mayor's house and then set it on fire. An investigation into attempted murder has been launched.

Update your bank details - If you are due for a reimbursement from French tax authorities based on your 2022 income tax declaration, you must verify that your banking details listed in your online personal space are correct before July 3rd. Reimbursements will be issued between July 24th and August 2nd.

Tuesday

Doctors on strike - Unions representing doctors in French hospitals have called for strike action on July 4th. This is in response to a controversial health bill making its way through France's Assemblée Nationale. When doctors who work in hospitals strike, they wear armbands or signs showing they are 'on strike', but they cannot walk off the job.

Bac results - Nearly three-quarters of a million lycée students across France will be waiting nervously by their emails or at schools on July 4th, when the final results of this year’s baccalauréat are published - between the hours of 8am (Aix-Marseille) and 10.30am (Strasbourg, among others).

Wednesday

Navigo reimbursement - If you were affected by the pension strike action on the Paris region's public transport system between January and April, then you may be entitled to a refund, according to transport provider Île-de-France Mobilités. You can find more details for who qualifies for the reimbursement here.

Festival d'Avignon - The annual Festival d'Avignon, which celebrates the arts, film, and the best of live theatrical performances, will run from July 5th to 25th this year. The extremely full programme of events is available here.

Friday

Last day of school - Friday, July 7th kicks off the les grandes vacances - or the summer holidays, as it is the last day of the 2023 school year for most pupils across France. As such, you can expect a decent amount of traffic on French roads as families head off on their holidays. Many public services such as leisure centres and swimming pools will now move on to 'holiday timetables'.

Saturday

Paris plages - The beach will come to Paris starting on July 8th, with activities, such as canoeing and kayaking, lawn chairs and free swimming available.

