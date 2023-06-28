What changes in France in July 2023

Advertisement

Nearly three-quarters of a million lycée students across France will be waiting nervously by their emails or at schools on July 4th, when the final results of this year’s baccalauréat are published - between the hours of 8am (Aix-Marseille) and 10.30am (Strasbourg, among others). This is the crucial end-of-school test (which includes a compulsory philosophy exam). Our best wishes go to everyone who took their exams this year.

Brevet

Following on from the bac date, the results of the diplôme national du brevet - the exam taken by 14-year-olds before they move up to lycée - will be published between Wednesday, July 5th, and Wednesday, July 12th, depending on where you live.

School’s out

Superstores are already stocking those summer holiday workbooks that parents snap up in an effort to ensure their children retain some of the knowledge they've gained over the past year, but schools across France officially break up for the summer grandes vacances on July 8th - but most will close their doors on this academic year on Friday, July 7th. For students, the 2023/24 academic year - aka la rentrée - begins on the morning of Monday, September 4th.

Gas tariffs

The regulated gas tariff in France will end on June 30th. Engie customers who have yet to sign for a market-rate contract will be transferred to a temporary contract pending their final choice of deal - this will affect around 2.4 million households.

Repair bonus

Introduced in December 2022, the "bonus réparation", intended to encourage people in France to get small electricals and electronic equipment repaired rather than buying a new one, will increase from July 1st. The bonus will double, for example from €10 to €20 for repairs to small appliances (such as a hair dryer) to nearly €90 for computers.

Payslips

If you are a salaried employee in France, you may notice a new section on your payslip from July, indicating the ‘montant net social’.

This figure - your net income after all taxes and social charges have been deducted - is the one to use to calculate benefits such as the prime d’activité or RSA.

Unemployment payments

Unemployment benefits in France will increase 1.9 percent on July 1st.

Bank accounts

Also from July 1st, French authorities will stop paying allowances and benefit payments - except pensions - to non-EU bank accounts. This measure concerns in particular the ASPA (solidarity allowance for the elderly), family benefits, RSA, and supplementary disability allowance.

Tax bills

Online tax assessments will become available from July 26th through to August 4th. Paper versions - for those who have requested them - will start arriving from July 24th. Anyone who owes additional money to the taxman should see payments leave their accounts in September.

Fête Nationale

July 14th is France's national festival - expect a day off work (this year it falls on a Friday making a perfect long weekend) fireworks in towns and villages across France, local celebrations and the celebrated Bals des pompiers (firemen's balls).

Tour de France

The Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 1st, with riders facing a Spanish start and a climb up the highest volcano in France before - three weeks later - the traditional race finish in Paris.

This year’s race includes five mountain ranges and 30 climbs – seven more than the 2022 event.

Women’s Tour de France

The women's Tour de France - a 1,000km route starting from Clermont Ferrand in central France and taking the riders through the south and an ascent of the Col du Tourmalet in the Pyrenees as its highlight - runs from July 23rd to 30th.

Holiday season’s here

Summer holidays are a big deal in France, with cities emptying out in July and August as people head to the coast or the countryside and it's common for people to take a month off work.

One of the most iconic forms of rivalry between French holidaymakers is the opposition between the juilletistes and the aoûtiens - those who go on holiday in July versus those who prefer August.

And the final weekend of July is usually one of the busiest weekends of the year on the roads as juilletistes return and aoûtiens set out. It even has a special name - chassé-croisé.

In fact, over the next few weeks, expect several articles warning of potential traffic jams on key routes across France.

Tourist quotas

Speaking of holidays … we’ve reported previously about how popular tourist areas in France are concerned about the environmental impact of the number of visitors.

The Calanques de Sugiton and Pierres Tombées, on the Mediterranean coast, have already restricted visitor numbers on certain weekends. Now, between July 1st and September 3rd, visitors have to pre-book their trips online.

Spanish trains

As we reported earlier this year, Spain’s state-owned rail operator Renfe will run trains between Barcelona and Lyon on July 13, while a Madrid-Marseille route will launch on July 28.

