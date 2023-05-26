Paris transport users to get compensation after strikes

Advertisement

If you were affected by the pension strike action on the Paris region's public transport system between January and April, then you may be entitled to a refund, according to transport provider Île-de-France Mobilités.

📣 Île-de-France Mobilités dédommagera les usagers des transports publics impactés par les #grèves de 2023.



Sont concernés les voyageurs des 29 branches de lignes de train ayant effectué un service inférieur à 33% de l'offre.



On vous explique ➡ https://t.co/c5tcX3tG7t pic.twitter.com/pcZpwLakFr — IDF Mobilités (@IDFmobilites) May 25, 2023

Anyone holding a monthly or annual Navigo card, a reduced price card (either 50 or 75 percent discount), as well as students who benefit from Imagine R cards and seniors with the 'Navigo Senior' option who was affected by the repeated strikes in the early months of 2023 can qualify.

More than two million passengers are expected to be eligible, as 29 lines on Ile-de-France public transport services failed to offer minimal services throughout the strike period in early 2023.

If you experienced one to three days of disruption - meaning your line or route did not offer minimal services - then you can qualify for a minimum refund of €10.

For those who encountered over four days worth of disruption, a reimbursement of €2.80 will be awarded for each day that minimum service (33 percent) was not offered, in addition to a 10 flat-rate amount to help compensate for 'hardship suffered by commuters'.

In total, passengers impacted will be able to benefit from between €10 to €91.30 worth of reimbursement.

Advertisement

To access your reimbursement and apply for it, Île-de-France Mobilités will launch a dedicated platform in July. For those with annual or monthly plans, you may be able to receive the refund will receive the refund automatically.

Keep in mind, you will be required to prove that you hold one of the Navigo packages listed above and that you held it between January and April 2023, as well as proof that you were personally impacted by specific routes considered to have failed to offer minimum services.

You can find the list of lines and routes that qualify HERE.