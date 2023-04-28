Paris Metro shutdown after fatal accident

Advertisement

Traffic on Line 6 was completed halted on Friday morning, while Line 5 and Line 9 was severe disruption after unions exercised the "droit de retrait" or right of withdrawal.

This is similar to a strike, but can be called immediately in response to issues with safety and well-being of staff, without having to give the legally required 48 hours notice.

In this case, the FO union called the walkout after the driver of a train was formally arrested over the death of a passenger on Line 6 over the weekend - after a woman reportedly got her coat caught in the door of the train and was dragged along the platform.

A police investigation was launched and the train driver was later taken into custody.

A statement from the union on Thursday evening said they: "Cannot tolerate that our colleague, who did his job, is treated like a criminal and that he spends the night in custody.

They added that: "A droit de retrait alert will be filed by the union's elected representatives of the health, safety and working conditions commission, because no driver should take the risk of spending a night in prison."

Operator RATP said on Friday that traffic was totally halted on Line 6 and there was no estimate on when services might resume. Lines 5 and 9 are severely disrupted as well, but the rest of the Metro network appears to be running as normal.

Advertisement

Four people have died on the Paris public transport network in April - a 14-year-old girl who fell onto the tracks of the RER B train at Melun; the woman who died at Bel-Air station on Line 6; and two people who died on Wednesday night after being hit by a train at the Gaîté station. Police said they had, "voluntarily gone on to the tracks".