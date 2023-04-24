Woman dies on Paris Metro after getting coat caught in doors
A woman has died on the Paris Metro after her coat caught in the doors, dragging her along with the train as it departed the station.
Police have launched an investigation after the woman her in her 40s died at Bel-Air station on Line 6 on Saturday afternoon.
According to witnesses, her coat got caught in the doors as she exited the carriage, and she was dragged along as the train departed towards Nation. French media reported that her husband and son were with her.
Paramedics treated her at the scene but were unable to revive her. The Metro driver was also treated for shock.
Police in the 12th arrondissement have begun an investigation into exactly how the accident happened.
