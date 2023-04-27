Two dead after being hit by Paris Metro train

Advertisement

A man and a woman died on Wednesday night, after being hit by train at the Gaîté Metro station in the 14th arrondisement of Paris.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Metro operator RATP told BFMTV. Emergency responders arrived on the scene, but both were declared dead.

The two people had "voluntarily gone down onto the tracks before being hit by the train," a spokesperson for the RATP told AFP.

The driver of the train, reportedly in shock after the accident, was also taken into emergency care afterwards and tested for drugs and alcohol. The results came back negative, BFMTV reported.

According to Le Parisien, citing a police source, about 100 people witnessed the scene, including a class of 38 German pupils, who were then on the platform with their teacher. Four of them were treated for shock.

The station is along line 13 of the Paris Metro, located near the Montparnasse cemetery.





Police have opened an investigation into the incident to determine how it occurred.

The RATP also released a statement saying it "would like to express its deep feelings following the fatal accident".

The tragedy comes after two recent fatal accidents in public transport in the Paris region, including the death of a woman on Metro line 6 who had died after her jacket get caught in the doors of a train and that of a 14-year-old girl who fell on the rails of the RER B at the Meulan station.